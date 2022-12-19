FORT MADISON — Ashton Grace scored a team-leading 46 points, scoring five falls before shutting out Clear Creek-Amana sophomore Cale Nash in the finals to clinch the 113-pound championship for the Ottumwa High School boys wrestling team at the Fort Madison Invitational.
Braylon Griffiths won the 152-pound title for the Bulldogs, securing 45 points with four falls and a 12-1 major decision over Clear Creek-Amana senior Caden Baxter to earn the top seed heading into the tournament quarterfinals. After pinning Highland junior Jack Peiffer and PCM senior William Vanderpool to advance to the finals, Griffiths (17-1) edged Fort Madison senior Aidan Pennock, 2-0, scoring the only points of the championship match on a take down with 19 seconds left in the opening period.
Grace (16-1) needed just over six minutes to secure five wins during the two-day tournament, including three straight falls in the first period of round-robin competition. Grace pinned PCM sophomore Charlie Sitzmann in 83 seconds, advancing to the semifinals before scoring a fall in 2:27 over Macomb (Ill.) freshman Ethan Hoyt.
As a team, Ottumwa finished 11th overall with 187 points. Van Buren County finished 15th in the tournament with 153.5 points, led by sophomore Dirk Boyles who improved to 15-0 on the season before falling in the 145-pound championship match, 11-3, to West Burlington-Notre Dame sophomore Blake Wilson.
