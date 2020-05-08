KNOXVILLE — David Gravel won a back-and-forth battle in the final laps over Ian Madsen, taking the checkered flag at the historic World of Outlaws Invitational on Friday night at the Knoxville Raceway.
The race was the first live sporting event held in Iowa since the coronavirus pandemic began two months ago. The race took place without fans in the stands and only 380 people, including drivers and crew, allowed at the facility.
Two former NASCAR drivers were also part of the field. Kyle Larson, who was recently suspended from NASCAR due to the use of a racial slur while participating in a nationally-televised IRacing event, qualified for the A-Main finale and finished 10th overall. Kasey Kahne failed to qualify for the A-Main, placing ninth in heat three and came across the finish line in 11th in the B-Main.