OTTUMWA – There will be familiar names chasing down Greater Ottumwa City Golf Championship this weekend.
Don't be surprised, however, if some new faces are in contention. Cedar Creek manager Greg Wilson has been quite a number of new golfers out taking their turns on the links so far this season.
"There's a lot of young golfers under 30 that just started playing over the last couple of years," Wilson said. "There are quite a few that picked up the sport during the start of the (coronavirus) pandemic. We see them out here quite a bit still practicing and playing quite a bit. We'll have a lot of those guys that are first-timers playing in the city championship."
Golfers that reside in Wapello County and have a season pass at Cedar Creek Golf Course are eligible to participate in one of four different divisions. Men, senior men, super senior men and women players will be competing in the 36-hole, two-day tournament.
Players will be teeing off throughout the morning and early afternoon with the earliest tee time available at 7 a.m. The latest first-round tee time on Saturday is 1 p.m.
Players will paired up for the final round on Sunday based on their scores on Saturday. Final round action will be teeing off with players in the women's division between 8:30-9 a.m. The final group, featuring the leaders in the men's division, will tee off no later than 11:30 a.m.
"I'm sure we'll get to around 60-70 golfers in the field," Wilson said. "We have a lot of guys that are new in our men's senior league this year. They've expressed interested in playing, some who have never played in the tournament before. They like what they're doing."
It's been a busy season of golf out at Cedar Creek. Extra turnout has led additional leagues cropping up, including a two-man league that formed with 20 teams in less than a week and a new Wednesday night women's league featuring two-player teams on a weekly basis.
"It seems like every single day the parking lot is full with people coming out to play golf," Wilson said. "The course has been in great shape. The weather's been great for the most part. Mostly, I just think people are just enjoying playing the sport."
Ottumwa has been well represented on the courses throughout the state over the past year, highlighted by Cale Leonard's run to the Class 4A individual state boys golf championship back in October. While Leonard will be out of town on vacation this weekend, the former Ottumwa and future Drake Bulldog had another impressive day on the course this week finishing in a tie for third with a two-under-par three-round total of 211 at the 120th Iowa Amateur Championship held at the Crow Valley Golf Club in Davenport.
Ottumwa had five area residents that competed in the championship, five-time winner of the Greater Ottumwa championship, finished 23rd in the Iowa Amateur tying for 23rd overall with a 222 total. Jeff Collett, seven-time Greater Ottumwa City champion and reigning Iowa Golf Association Senior Match Play champion, tied for 30th with a three-round total of 223.
"Ottumwa's been known for having good golfers for years," Wilson said. "That goes all the way back to when Bob Moreland was at the country club. He did such a good job nurturing good players and young players."
Entry fee for the tournament is $55, plus cart fee if applicable. Players will also receive a complimentary practice round at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
For more information on the tournament, call Cedar Creek at 641-683-0646.
