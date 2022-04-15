OTTUMWA – All-American J'Vonne Hadley of the Indian Hills men's basketball team has been selected to participate in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Men's Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-Star Game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Hadley will participate in the prestigious event May 13-15. The three-day event will be highlighted by the All-Star game itself where the Division I All-Stars will match up against the NJCAA Division II/III All-Stars.
The game is set to tip-off on May 14 at 5:30 p.m. The Warrior sophomore is one of 24 individuals from across the country to be selected to the event, including one of just 12 individuals from NJCAA Division I programs.
An NJCAA First-Team All-American during his first season with the Warriors, Hadley will team up with the likes of Southeastern Community College's Jesiah West and Triton College's (IL) Patrick Suemnick, two individuals that Hadley squared off against during the 2021-22 season.
Hadley's historic season for the Warriors culminated with a selection to the NJCAA First-Team All-American squad, the 14th Warrior to earn first-team status. Hadley was also recognized as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year, an NJCAA All-Region XI First-Team selection, a four-time ICCAC Athlete of the Week, and the Indian Hills January Male Student-Athlete of the Month.
Hadley started 27 games for the Warriors, averaging 10.9 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds on the year. The versatile playmaker scored in double-figures on 17 occasions.
Hadley joins several former Warriors who were previously selected to participate in the All-Star game – Shane Gatling (2018), Chris McNeal (2017), Nuni Omot (2016), Jordan Washington (2015), Lester Medford (2014), and Jameel McKay (2013). McKay was named the MVP of the All-Star game.