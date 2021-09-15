BLOOMFIELD – Longtime Davis County track and field coach and athletic director Dennis Anderson has passed away.
Anderson's son, Kent, announced the passing of Anderson via social media on Tuesday. Anderson was surrounded by family and friends at his home succumbing to terminal cancer.
"Dad loved life, lived passionately and enjoyed the best of all he encountered," Kent Anderson posted via Facebook. "He is a special man."
Dennis Anderson came to Davis County in 1968, becoming a physical education teacher and varsity coach for 22 years before being named the school's athletic director. Anderson served as Davis County athletic director for eight years and eventually retired from school duties in 2000.
As a coach, Anderson spent over 50 years in variety of different roles most notably serving as track and field coach for both the high school and junior high programs. Besides being named to the Iowa Association of Track Coaches and Iowa Association of Track Officials Hall of Fame in 2010, Anderson was named regional coach of the year by the IATC in 1979, 1980 and 1992 as well as the state's Class 3A Coach of the Year in 1980.
Anderson coached 22 state champions at Davis County between the years of 1979-1992. With his retirement from teaching and coaching varsity level competition, Anderson became very active with Iowa Association of Track Officials where he was awarded the Southeast Running Official of the Year in 2000.
Anderson has served as an umpire and official at the college level with the Missouri Valley, Big 12 and Drake Relays. His recognized corner at the Boys and Girls State High School meets since 2000 is on the third curve.
During the last seven years, Anderson has been the zone chief at the State Boys and Girls High School meets. Anderson served as the Southeast Director of Iowa Track Officials Association, was named the Centerville Big Red Relays honorary referee in 1993 and has been honored by having both Davis County's home track meets and home track named in his honor with the naming of the track taking place prior to Davis County's home football game against Van Buren County on Sept. 3.
Kent Anderson followed in his dad's footsteps, returning to Davis County in 2016 to serve as both the school's athletic director and head football coach. Dennis Anderson is a graduate of Aurelia High School and earned a degree in physical education from Wayne State College in Nebraska.