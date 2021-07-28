OSKALOOSA – It was a hot night on the track with five season championships on the line at the Southern Iowa Speedway.
By the end of the night, things got even hotter off the track.
Derrick Agee became the second driver to clinch a second straight season title, closing out the long night on the half-mile dirt track by edging Dustin Griffiths late in the race, winning the IMCA Stock Car points title by five points over the Hedrick driver. It was the second straight season title as SIS for Agee, backing up his stock car track championship from 2020.
As Agee pulled into the inspection area following the night's final race, Griffiths confronted the Moberly, Missouri driver after the two made contact late in the race battling for the lead and the championship. Griffiths felt Agee's move to the front was not a clean move, leading to both drivers and pit crew members verbally going back and forth.
In the end, Agee chalked it up to a pair of championship-caliber drivers battling late in a high-stakes race.
"That was good racing. I don't care what anyone says," Agee said. "I was racing to win. Yeah, we touched, but it was far from harmful."
On a night where drivers, crews and fans all braved sweltering heat and humidity to watch the season championships in five divisions be decided, the final title came down to a tense final few laps. Entering the night with a slim three-point lead, Agee trailed Griffiths on the track and needed to stay in touch to avoid slipping back in the field, giving Griffiths the separation necessary to overtake Agee in the season points race.
"We both knew the situation. I didn't expect anybody else to be up there racing for it," Agee said. "I just knew going in that we needed to compete for the win. If we got the win, the points would work themselves out. When I saw him late in the race, I figured I could count on finishing high enough to hold on for the title, but I'm also here to win the race."
Agee ultimately did just that, racing to the inside of Griffiths down the back chute taking the fast line away from Griffiths entering turn three. Agee scored the win by less than car length and was crowned back to back track champion in the very tough Midstate Machine Stock Car division.
"He (Griffiths) gave me an opportunity to make a move and I took it," Agee said.
Griffiths would not come away from the night empty-handed, having clinched the Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks track title earlier in the night. Griffiths finished second in the 14-lap main race to Aaron Martin, took the lead from the front row and led the feature flag to flag ultimately finishing third in the standings while Rick Van Dusseldorp came home second in the season standings after placing 12th in the main race, finishing 23 points behind Griffiths.
"It's good to come up here and race these guys. Everyone here is fast," Agee said of Griffiths and the rest of the competitive stock car field at SIS. "I've been coming up here for a long time. Winning championships in Iowa in any form, especially in stock cars, is tough. It takes a lot hard work to make sure you're here every week with a good car."
Agee was one of two racers to win a second straight season title at SIS this year. Bloomfield native Billy Cain backed up his first track title in 2020 by winning the Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact Season Championship. Cain clinched his second straight season title in Oskaloosa by winning Wednesday's 10-lap main race, leading James Haring and Tyler Haring to the finish line to polish off a fantastic close to the season at Oskaloosa.
"I think it's actually been harder to defend the season title than it was to win the first one," Cain said. "The caliber of the cars is so much better, but there's also the expectation that you should do good. You've always got that in the back of your mind, but to keep one of these (cars) together and keep it fast all year is hard to do.
"Clayton Webster was running my other car and was mad-fast in it all season, so I found myself battling him for the championship. He had a little bit of bad luck last week, so it bumped me up to the top spot coming into this race. We were able to come here and finish it out."
The youngest champion of the season at SIS was Montezuma High School junior-to-be Maguire DeJong. With a late pass of Logan Anderson on Wednesday, the 16-year-old DeJong clinched his first SIS track title winning the Oskaloosa Quality Rental Sportmods running away to a 78-point margin of victory in the standings over Matt Beal.
For DeJong, it's his second championship season of the year. As a sophomore, DeJong was part of Montezuma's run to the Class 1A state high school basketball title back in March just days after turning 16 and days before winning a race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.
"It's been a crazy spring," DeJong said. "Beside basketball, I play golf (at Montezuma) and I'm involved FFA, which we just recently won a state championship in that and are preparing to go to nationals. We're going to do our best to try and keep on winning. I don't know how it's all going to turn out, but it's going to be a lot of fun."
The Non-Wing Sprint cars came into the night with cousins Doug Sylvester and Kelly Graham tied for the season-long points title. Fittingly, the two were at the front of the 10-lap main feature race with Sylvester clinching his first track title at SIS holding off Graham to win the championship by a single point.
"I've won a couple season championships running 4-wheelers. It's a family thing for us competing here at Oskaloosa," Sylvester said. "I've been coming here since I was a kid helping out wherever I could and watching different members of my family race. My family helps me out a lot. Getting the track championship here was my No. 1 goal this year."