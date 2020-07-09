PEKIN — The Pekin baseball team doesn’t need a reminder of what’s on the line starting Saturday against BGM.
The Panthers are one of several teams across the state to open Class 1A district tournament play, heading to Montezuma to face the Bears at 4:30 p.m. One bad night on the diamond will bring the season to an end.
Kennan Winn knows how precious each day is on the diamond, considering how close the Panther baseball season almost came to ending last week. Pekin finished out an 8-2 regular season on Monday with a 2-0 win in 10 innings at Davis County just three days after having to cancel a game against Cardinal due to a possible exposure to the coronavirus.
One night after hitting three home runs, including the walk-off game winner in the bottom of the eighth against Mediapolis, Winn and the rest of his teammates suddenly feared their season was about to come to a sudden and heartbreaking end.
“It was pretty sad for lack of a better word. We were coming off that great win over Mediapolis, but we didn’t want that to be our last game,” Winn said. “I was locked on to my phone all weekend waiting for updates. It was a sudden reminder how quickly this could all be taken away from us.”
Pekin joined the growing list of schools across the state that are dealing with potential exposures to COVID-19. Over 50 different high school baseball and softball teams have had to cancel games while players and coaches have been tested for the coronavirus with over a dozen teams ultimately having to cancel their seasons.
Had test results come back positive over the past weekend, Pekin would have joined that list. Teams that have to deal with positive exposure to the coronavirus have to quarantine for 14 days, which for Pekin would have forced them to be unable to play in this Saturday’s district tournament opener.
The Panthers instead got the word on Sunday that test results came back negative. The team had a clean bill of health and the green light to resume their season.
“We stressed before the kids on Monday before we left for Davis County how fortunate we were. We almost didn’t get to come back,” Pekin head baseball coach Curtis Reighard said. “We’ve stressed to the kids for several weeks to be smart and somewhat quarantine. We’ve got a good season going and we almost lost it. The kids have worked hard up to this point. To see it almost be gone really opened their eyes.”
Chase Stansberry earned the win on the mound Monday night at Davis County, pitching six innings of scoreless relief against the Mustangs. Stansberry talked about a Fourth of July weekend neither he nor his Panther teammates will likely forget anytime soon.
“It was a very scary experience,” Stansberry said. “We didn’t know if we were going to lose a teammate. We didn’t know if our season was going to be cancelled. It was just very nerve-racking. We were just shocked.
“It feels like we’ve got a second chance now. Our mindset is perfect to make a run at getting back to the state tournament.”
Like Pekin, Cardinal will open postseason play on Saturday as the Comets compete in the Class 2A district tournament at Pella Christian. The Comets received the news on Friday that they would not be making the trip to Pekin due to the potential COVID-19 exposure.
“It’s something you think about daily. It’s something that can happen to any of us at any time,” Cardinal head baseball coach Rick Scott said. “We try to take the proper precautions each day and follow the procedures that we’re supposed to be following. We try to continuously clean our bats, sanitize our helmets, sanitize our dugouts and make sure everyone is social distancing as much as possible.
“You can do all those things, but you never know if you can keep the virus from coming across one of your players. From a coaching standpoint, you can tell the kids a lot about how serious this is. I don’t know if some of the younger kids take it quite as seriously. There’s so much we don’t know about it. Until it hits home, you don’t think it can happen to you.”
So as postseason play begins this weekend, area high school baseball and softball teams have two factors to deal with in hopes of extending their seasons as long as possible. Besides trying to win games on the field, making the right decisions off the field will also play a huge factor in being able to make a run at a state championship.
“I think people that don’t take it seriously and have a chance to lose something that the absolutely love, or they love to be around and participate in whether it’s baseball or bowling, really opens people’s eyes up,” Reighard said. “To be a high schooler and miss spring sports, I think it’s important people realize how important we need to take this and how much people stand to lose by not taking it seriously.”