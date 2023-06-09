OTTUMWA — The 13th-ranked (Class 5A) Ottumwa High School softball team scored no shortage of runs, and received timely pitching as it took three of four Iowa Alliance Conference games Wednesday and Thursday.
The Bulldogs (9-5, 6-1 Alliance) claimed a topsy-turvy sweep from Des Moines East Thursday evening at Huston Field.
Ottumwa took the opener 13-1 in four innings behind a three-RBI game from Ashlyn Sheets, while Sydney Rockhold and Caysen Thompson drove in a pair of runs to back Sheets' winning performance in the pitcher's circle. Sheets allowed just three hits and struck out two, allowing only a first-inning home run to Mo Purdy as the second hitter of the game.
The Bulldogs broke the game open with a six-run third inning to give Sheets a cushion.
The second game appeared like it would be an easy win for the Bulldogs, who scored four times in the first inning before surrendering the lead as East scored six runs in the fifth innings. However, Ottumwa's bats sprung to life for the second time in the game, answering the Scarlets' six-spot with one of their own.
Ella Allar went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored for the Bulldogs, while Jordan Pauls and Emma Strayer each three hits and three RBIs, and Sam Weeks had two hits and three RBIs.
Sheets picked up the win in relief of Rockhold, allowing just one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Wednesday evening at Huston Field the Bulldogs split a ranked matchup with No. 12 Des Moines Lincoln.
Lincoln claimed the opener 4-3, as Melanie Haltom's two-out RBI single scored Jade Anderson in the top of the sixth for the decisive run.
The Bulldogs led 3-0, getting back-t-back home runs from Allar and Weeks in the fourth inning.
Sheets was strong in the circle, going seven innings and striking out 12 despite taking the loss.
Ottumwa broke open the second game with a three-run sixth in taking an 8-0 victory. Pauls homered, doubled twice and drove in four, while Allar collected two hits and drove in a run.
Rockhold tossed a six-hit shutout, striking out one.
The Bulldogs visit Des Moines North Monday.
