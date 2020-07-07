CENTERVILLE — The Chariton Chargers scored four runs in a ninth-inning rally Tuesday to propel themselves over the Centerville Big Reds 7-4.
Centerville led 2-0 early, but Chariton would score a run in the fourth and then add two more in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. The Big Reds tied the game at 3-all in the bottom of the seventh.
Brady Kauzlarich smacked a ground ball up the third-base line into the outfield for a standup double with one out in the bottom of the seventh. His cousin, Kayden Kauzlarich, would take the first pitch of his at bat through a hole on the right side into the outfield to plate Brady Kauzlarich.
Centerville would then have the winning run at third after a passed ball and a two-out infield single by Merrick Mathews. A fly out to shallow left field would end the inning, however, and send the game into extra innings.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, the Big Reds were in another game-winning situation. This time, with Kolby Micetich the runner on third with two outs, Kade Mosley attempted to bunt for a single but was thrown out at first to negate the score.
The loss was the second straight nine-inning conference setback for the Big Reds. Albia stunned Centerville last Thursday, 6-5, as Jameson Robertson scored the winning run after leading off the ninth with a double before coming home on bunts by Barrett Bonnett and Logan Debrouse.
Centerville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the very first inning against the Blue Demons. McCain Oden doubled in Brady Kauzlarich before Tein Thiravong could record an out before a two-out fielding error by the Blue Demons allowed Oden and Kellen Johnson to score.
Albia answered back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Eli Smith doubled in Jaden Hagen and scored the tying run on an error by Centerville.
Hagen collected his second hit and scored his second run for Albia in the third on an RBI groundout by Smith to snap the 3-3 tie. Hunter DeMoss drove in Ashtin Brand later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to right, giving Albia a 5-3 lead.
Oden doubled and scored for Centerville in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Walker White, cutting Albia's lead to 5-4. Micetich extended the game for the Big Reds with a two-out game-tying double, bringing home Mason Bauman.
Centerville (6-3, 2-3 SCC) travels to Clarke on Thursday.