MONROE – For the first time since their home quadrangular back on Apr. 22, the Albia High School boys team celebrated a first-place finish on Wednesday.
Talk about perfect timing. The Blue Demons secured their first win in seven meets, posting a 319 on the opening day of postseason play winning the Class 2A sectional tournament title at the Gateway Recreation Golf Course beating Pella Christian by seven shots.
Van Buren County came up short in their bid to advance into district play, finishing fourth on Tuesday posting a score of 346. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished seventh in the sectional tournament, finishing a final team score of 404.
Connor Fisher, coming off a fourth-place finish in the South Central Conference tournament on Monday for the Blue Demons earning all-SCC honors with a round of 79 at Edmundson Golf Course, finished as the sectional tournament runner-up posting a round of 76. Cael Schofield saw a 12-shot improvement from the SCC tournament on Monday, finishing a round of 80 on Wednesday while Landen Simpson added a six-shot improvement at the sectional meet, rolling home an 81 moving Albia on to a chance at qualifying for the Class 2A boys state golf tournament.
"We just seemed to struggle at different times off the tee or our chipping and putting was not very good at times (on Monday)," Albia head boys golf coach Marty Hermsen said. "We regrouped and focused our attention on the next round of golf."
Like the Blue Demons, Sigourney qualified for district tournament play in Class 1A after finishing third at Prairie Knolls Country Club. Clay Morse followed a ninth-place finish for the Savages on Monday at the South Iowa Cedar League tournament in Oskaloosa, leading Sigourney to a sixth-place showing with a score of 405, by posting a fifth-place finish to earn a sectional tournament individual medal on Wednesday.
Easton White, coming off an all-conference round of 79 on Monday at the SCC tournament, qualified for the Class 3A district tournament on Wednesday returning to Edmundson to finish with a score of 83. Davis County, coming off a share of third place in the conference tournament with matching rounds of 338, finished fifth on Monday with a team score of 340.
Both Centerville and Fairfield wrapped up their seasons in sectional play on Wednesday. The Big Reds placed sixth in the South Central Conference tournament with a round of 364, beating EBF by 41 strokes.
Brandon Shinn led Centerville in the SCC tournament, posting an 85 narrowly missing out on a top-10 finish. Hayden McCrea led EBF on Monday at Edmundson, posting a 93 to finish in the top 25 of the conference tournament.