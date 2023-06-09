SIGOURNEY — The Cardinal High School softball team came out of the chute blazing when they paid a visit to Sigourney Thursday night.
The Comets strung together three of their five hits off of Sigourney ace Carly Goodwin in the first inning for a pair of runs that held up in a 2-0 nonconference victory.
Cardinal’s Emma Becker ripped a single through the middle to lead it off and after a strikeout, Kinsey Hissem smoked a double to the left field corner scoring the speedy Becker. Cardinal chucker, Nicoa McClure then sent a booming double over the right fielder’s head to score Hissem.
The game then settled into a pitching duel between McClure and Goodwin and neither team would be able to score. Had it not been for the two runs in the top of the first, the game may have gone on for quite a while.
“We knew that Goodwin was a very good pitcher," Comet coach Sabrina Morrison said. "Reports said that her rise ball was quite good and that she had some very good off-speed stuff. We told our kids to go up aggressively in the first inning and attack the first good pitch they saw. That worked well for us, because when she settled in, she was really tough.
"Another thing that was big for us tonight was our communication on defense, especially in the seventh inning."
A testament as to how good the pitching was would be the fact that there was only one base on balls between the two pitchers. The same could be said about the defenses as there was only one error between the two teams.
McClure did not allow a Sigourney base runner to reach third base in the game. Goodwin allowed runners on third twice after the first inning. In the third, Hissem scorched a triple with two out, but a popup to right ended the threat. In the fifth, Becker reached on a two out error and went to third on a slap hit by Brinlee Ostrander, but a strikeout ended the inning.
The strikeout pitch was big for Goodwin as she sent 15 Comets back to the dugout on strikes while walking none.
“Both pitchers did a great job," Sigourney coach Shelly Striegel said. “Carly was really bringing it tonight. I would have liked to have a clock on her. The defense was excellent. When you have only one error in the whole game, that is good softball. That is the kind of game that is fun to play”.
Sigourney (9-2), whose only losses are to Cardinal this year, play in the EBF tournament Saturday. Cardinal (5-8) hosts No. 3 (Class 3A) Davis County Tuesday.
