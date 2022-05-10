DES MOINES – Brissa Parra scored five goals on 11 shots, including one of two penalty kicks converted by Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday night in a 9-1 CIML Metro conference win over Ottumwa at the James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
Stephanie Sagal-Cordova scored Ottumwa's lone goal of the match against the Railsplitters, converting in the second half to prevent a shutout loss. Lydia Zaragoza-Davila added a hat trick for Lincoln, scoring three goals while dishing out one of five assists dished out in the match.
Ottumwa (4-11, 2-2 CIML Metro) wrap up the regular season on Friday, returning to Cownie Park to face Des Moines Roosevelt in conference action.