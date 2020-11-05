OTTUMWA – It was just eight months ago that Leah Chelgren, Mac Payne, Willow Larsen and Ava Johnson were sharing the pool competing against the best swimmers in the state.
All four may very well get the chance to share the pool for a state meet once more next weekend in Marshalltown. This time, however, it would be the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championships that would be on the line.
And this time, the YMCA state championship relay partners would be swimming for two different schools. Chelgren, Payne and Johnson will join Libby Moses in trying to qualify for state in several different events on Saturday for the Ottumwa High School girls swimming team at West Des Moines Valley, including three relay races with hopes of returning to state in the 200 free and medley relays.
Larsen, meanwhile, will be representing the Fairfield Trojans at Southeast Polk High School looking to close out her incredible freshman season as a high school swimmer by qualifying for state in multiple events. Perhaps no event holds more promise for Larsen than the 100-yard backstroke, where Larsen has twice set the school record late in the season most recently lowering her mark to 1:01.12 in a triangular with OHS and Oskaloosa to close out the regular season back on Oct. 26.
"I'm pretty proud of that record. It's been pretty hard to get that time down this season," Larsen said. "I'm excited to be down below 1:02. Being at 1:01, I think I've got a shot to get even lower and make a run at qualifying for state in the event."
Larsen, Payne, Johnson and Chelgren helped the Ottumwa Hurricanes bring home a YMCA state championship last March teaming up to claim the 13-14 year-old girls 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.34 and 200 free relay in 1:45.58. The teammates were scheduled to be four of the 16 Hurricane swimmers that were set to compete at regionals in Des Moines with an opportunity to pursue their own spots in the YMCA National Short Course meet before the coronavirus pandemic canceled both events.
Larsen has moved on competing for Fairfield this fall while Chelgren, Payne and Johnson have been swimming for Ottumwa. The teams met only twice this season, when Ottumwa hosted a season-opening quadrangular in late August and in the aforementioned triangular at Fairfield, the final competition for all swimmers before this Saturday's state-qualifying meets.
"It's so nice to see her (Willow) at these meets. Even though we're on different teams, we've been swimming together forever," Chelgren said. "When Libby swam against Willow in the breaststroke, it was almost like I wasn't sure who to cheer for. Can I cheer for both? Should I cheer for Libby? Should I cheer for Willow? It's nice to remember that we're all friends."
Chelgren, Moses and Payne are taking on a new role heading into this year's state qualifying meet after the Ottumwa teammates place third at Southeast Polk's state-qualifying meet last fall in the opening 200 medley, breaking two minutes in the race for the first time this season, earning the 31st of 32 state-qualifying spots in 1:58.85 before again posting a season-best time of 1:45.03 to place fourth in the state-qualifying meet while posting the 29th-fastest time in the state.
Last year, the Ottumwa teammates swam with senior Saige Knight, the vocal leader of the Bulldogs. This year, with Johnson stepping in to replace Knight in her freshman year, the returning trio of state swimming qualifiers are taking on more of a leadership role heading into this year's state qualifying meet.
"Saige was really kind of our rock last year. This year, we're the ones trying to keep everyone motivated," Moses said. "It's a much different role to take on. I feel like we just need to go in to this meet with a clear mindset and do what we're capable of doing.
"This regional meet is kind of a concern. It's been such a crazy year anyway, but we're also throwing a whole new person into the mix," Chelgren added. "Ava has done such a great job for us all season. She's worked so hard. It's still a matter of getting into the swing of things. If we can all swim our best at regionals, we have a great chance of going back to state."
Last year, the trip to state was a brand new experience for Chelgren, Moses and Payne. This year, should they return, it's possible that Larsen could be there as well should the Fairfield freshman qualify either in the backstroke or in any other event, giving the Bulldog swimmers a familiar face to compete with at the biggest meet of the season at the Marshalltown YMCA on Nov. 14.
"Last year, a lot of teams there didn't know us or kind of dismissed us," Moses said. "Going back for a second straight year and having qualifiers from close by would help add that level of comfort for us. Fairfield isn't really that well known either. It's kind of nice having a familiar face and a program that was in the same boat we were in last year.
"It would be a wonderful experience," Chelgren added. "We'd be there cheering her on. I know she'd be there cheering for us. It would just be nice."