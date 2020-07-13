OTTUMWA — Ottumwa is hosting Urbandale in a Class 5A regional semifinal softball game on Saturday night. The first pitch at Frank Huston Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the following admittance policy will be in effect:
— Admission price is $6 per person. This is an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) event and therefore sport passes will not be accepted as payment.
— Only those fans holding a purple varsity softball CIML pass will be allowed to purchase a ticket before 6:45 p.m.
— After 6:45 p.m., other fans will be admitted until the facility reaches capacity.
— Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Plenty of space will be available to sit beyond the outfield fence. Coolers are also allowed.
— If the facility reaches capacity, there is plenty of room for spectators to watch the game from outside the second fence in the outfield. Those fans will not need to pay admission. Ottumwa High School encourage all of those in attendance to practice social distancing.