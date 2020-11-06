OTTUMWA – The last time Isabelle Mellin and Alexia McClure were teammates, they were suiting up as sixth grader to play on the Ottumwa Storm traveling youth basketball team.
Next fall, the two will be teammates once again. This time, they'll be freshman runners wearing the uniforms of the Indian Hills women's cross-country program.
The Wapello County high school seniors each signed their letters of intent on Thursday to run for the Warriors starting with the 2021-22 season. Hours after Mellin signed her letter at the Hellyer Student Life Center with most of family in attendance, McClure signed her own letter at the Cardinal High School Activities Center as part of a busy day for Warriors coach Derek Wilson, who is looking to grow the numbers for an IHCC women's cross-country program that is currently ranked 16th in the NJCAA.
"I've been paying attention to what's been going on locally. It's kind of where the money is at right now," Wilson said. "We've got a lot of seniors coming out right now. We continue to look to the future and look at the some of the other surrounding schools. I think it's very important as a community college to have ties to local schools. The opportunity was really available to us this year."
Mellin, a three-time all-conference runner at Ottumwa, wrapped up her senior season of cross-country with the Bulldogs as a senior co-captain along with state qualifier Meghan Coulter. Mellin was a consistent point scorer for the Bulldogs this year, finishing her final race as Ottumwa's third-fastest runner at the Class 4A state qualifying meet at Southeast Polk where the OHS senior finished 41st overall in 23:05.8.
"I'm excited to run cross-country and see if I can continue to improve my times from where they were this past season," Mellin said. "Cross-country is probably my favorite sport to compete in. I'm excited to see the team and how much it's growing. It looks like we have a really good group of girls that I'll get to run with."
Mellin becomes the second member of her family to sign a college letter of intent within the past year, signing her letter with IHCC just five months after her older sister, Carollin, signed to run and attend college at Colgate University. Mellin learned a lot from her older sister, who was part of the first state track championship win for OHS as a junior on the 4x800 relay team that included Coulter along with twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch.
One thing that proved to be different between Isabelle and Carollin were their leadership styles. While Carollin was more of a quiet force, having qualified for three straight state cross-country meets while letting her results do the talking, Isabelle enjoyed being a vocal leader pumping up her teammates throughout the past four years while being named the winner of the team's spirit leader as a junior and a senior.
"I'm a lot louder than Carollin, I guess. It was fun to help the team out that way," Mellin said. "If I'm ever by a teammate, I'll tell them they're doing a good job. I think it helped a lot of the younger runners, especially this year with so many things that were so different. The team aspect became even more important to keep everyone around you motivated."
While Mellin continues a family tradition as a college runner, McClure is continuing a family tradition in signing to complete as a college athlete at IHCC. The current Cardinal senior was joined by her mother, Talia, along with grandparents Nancy and Bruce all of whom watched over 20 years earlier when McClure's aunt, Tara, signed to play softball at IHCC.
"We actually talked about it and she talked a lot with me about everything she got to do when she played at Indian Hills," McClure said of her aunt, who established a hall-of-fame athletic career on the softball field at IHCC. "She told me how much she liked her time there. She didn't mention any great places to run. I'm not sure she was much of the runner in Indian Hills."
McClure, however, developed into Cardinal's top female runner this year after not competing in cross-country at all as a freshman. Over the past three years, McClure has been a starter for the Comet girls basketball team and has developed into an all-conference outfielder and hitter for the Comet softball team.
It was on the track, however, where McClure first got the idea to pick up cross-country in the fall of her sophomore year. That work not only paid off as McClure helped guide Cardinal to its best girls cross-country season, but also helped lead to a pair of runs in the state track and field meet as a sophomore in the spring of 2019.
"When we qualified that year for the distance medley and I qualified in the open 800 (meters), that's when my perspective really started to change on running," McClure said. "That's when I really started to realize this was something I wanted to do. To improve as much as I have for only competing for three years in cross-country was incredible. I put in a lot more work over the summer and bought in more to the sport."
Mellin and McClure are just part of a group of female runners from around southeast Iowa that Wilson is looking to bring into the IHCC program over the next two years. Davis County's Tatum Turner and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Shelby Akers are also being looked at by Wilson this season with the more runners from area schools, including a current core group of junior runners from Pekin, on the list of possible recruits for the Indian Hills women's squad.
"The idea I have is that we may be able to meet up in the summer and get some work-outs in as a unit with so many kids living right here in southern Iowa," Wilson said. "It would be great to mold that strong team bond. It would be really good to get some of these girls locally and tie them together in the summer to increase our chances at having that strong bond when we show up on campus."