Javen Rominger heads for home during CIML Metro conference high school baseball action for the Ottumwa Bulldogs at John Hart Stadium in Ottumwa. Rominger scored a pair of runs on Wednesday as Ottumwa improved to 14-0 in Metro play with an 11-4 win in game one over Des Moines Hoover and a 6-3 win in game two of the conference doubleheader.