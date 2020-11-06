SIGOURNEY – One drive away from the dome, Sigourney-Keota did what it does best.
The result? The program's first state semifinal berth in 15 years.
Sam Sieren finished off a 12-play, 63-yard drive that ate up over five minutes, scoring his third touchdown of the night from one yard out with 1:10 remaining in Friday's Class 1A state football quarterfinal contest. That score proved to be the decisive blow as third-ranked S-K improved to 10-0 with a thrilling 35-32 win over 10th-ranked Columbus Catholic, earning a trip to the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls next Saturday.
"Our kids have put so much work into what we're doing," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "Our seniors have busted their butts for the past four years. Just to have the opportunity to play in the dome with these guys is huge. They've dreamed of this. They've seen the S-K teams that have played and won in the UNI Dome. They want to be just like those guys."
It will be S-K's first state semifinal appearance since the program's fourth state championship-winning season in 2005. The previous year, S-K lost their only other postseason encounter against Columbus, losing an opportunity to earn a state championship in the 2004 state semifinals.
On Friday, Columbus showed signs of ending another promising season for the Cobras. Carter Gallagher led 12-play, 80-yard drive to open the contest by rushing for 51 yards on seven carries, setting up a four-yard touchdown run by Alex Feldman that put the Sailors up 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Columbus (8-2) looked to keep the momentum on their side by attempting a surprise onside kick. The ball only traveled three yards, setting up S-K for an answering scoring drive with Brady Duwa dashing in from 21 yards out, giving the Cobras a 7-6 lead.
Columbus answered right back, driving 65 yards in five plays with a one-yard plunge by Gallagher putting the Sailors back on top 13-7. S-K answered right back with their own 65-yard scoring drive capped by Sieren's first one-yard touchdown run that put S-K back up 14-13.
Finally, a sack by Carson Sprouse stopped the Sailors from driving for a score. After Sieren converted a fourth down with a three-yard run, Duwa took off on the next play rushing in for a 47-yard touchdown that suddenly gave S-K a 21-13 lead.
Columbus got back in the end zone late in the first half as a 39-yard run by Jose Heine set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Feldmann. Duwa, however, kept S-K on top at the half by knocking away a two-point conversion pass in the end zone, preserving a 21-19 Cobra lead.
The biggest play by the S-K secondary, however, happened in front of Duwa. After stopping the opening drive of the second half, Columbus looked to convert a third down pass to midfield as Gallagher lofted a pass to Feldmann that was taken away by S-K junior Levi Crawford, setting up the Cobras at midfield leading a five-play drive that featured a 28-yard run from Duwa and Sieren's second touchdown run from a yard out to put S-K up 28-19.
Gallagher would finish the night with a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including an 87-yard strike to Feldmann that suddenly cut S-K's lead to 28-25 with 6:20 left. The Cobras responded a game-clinching 11-play drive that ate up all three Columbus timeouts and ended with Sieren's 1A state-leading 24th rushing touchdown, putting S-K up 10 with 1:10 left.
Columbus used a hook-and-ladder to set up a three-yard touchdown pass to Feldman with 48.3 seconds left, giving the Sailors one last hope. That hope ended on a second failed onside kick, allowing the Cobras to take two knees and clinch the team's biggest win in the final game of the season at Cobra Field.
"Every kid dreams of winning the final game at home," Duwa said. "I'm so thankful for all my teammates for allowing all of us seniors to finish winning the biggest game of the season."
S-K will face top-ranked OABCIG (10-0) on Saturday, Nov. 14. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.