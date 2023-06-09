EDDYVILLE — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School's Bella Noble was at her best Wednesday night as she tossed a four-hit shutout, blanking Centerville 2-0 in a South Central Conference contest.
The win gave the Rockets their first South Central Conference win after several close losses.
The game evolved into a lockdown pitching duel between Noble and Centerville’s Adrianna Howard from the get-go. It was rather ironic that each pitcher broke up the other's perfect game in the third inning.
It was nothing but goose eggs on the board for two innings, but in the top of the third inning, Howard greeted Noble with a base-hit through the middle. Kaylee Davis followed with a ground ball between third and short for a hit.
With two out, Breckyn Carney legged out an infield single to jam the base paths. Kiera Klum then hit a hard ground ball that deflected off the glove of third baseman Taylor Kerby to Molly Shafer at shortstop. Shafer returned the ball to Kerby for the force out and Noble had wriggled out of the jam.
It is worthy of note that Noble allowed only one more hit after the third inning and no Redette runner would reach second base.
In the bottom of the third inning, Noble stroked a one-out single over the shortstop. Courtesy runner Sadie Jager was sacrificed to second by Laine Batterson and Molly Shafer sent Jager home with a smoking shot to the fence through the gap in left-center for a double.
The Rockets would strike one more time with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Whitney Klyn hit a hot shot through the middle for a single to get it started and she promptly swiped second. Kaylee Helm lifted a pop-up to short right field that was dropped leaving runners at the corners. Aliya Wagamon picked up the RBI with a one-out ground ball to short.
“That’s All Folks” for the offenses as both pitchers were lights out the rest of the way. Neither pitcher was overpowering, but they both skillfully pounded the strike zone with an assortment of pitches thrown at different speeds and their location was outstanding.
Noble’s line included four hits, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts while Howard’s line included three hits, but they all figured in the Rocket scoring. Howard had no walks and she fanned three.
Though disappointed with the loss, Centerville coach Alex Belloma was pleased with the play of his team.
“This was probably the best game we have played," Belloma said. “We played much better defensively and our pitching was very good. Adrianna is doing her job well. We just have to keep working on the small ball part of the game”.
Across the field, Rocket coach Tony Fenton was relieved to finally get a conference win.
“We have come close so many times," he said. “It is good to get the win and we executed very well on defense and Bella was excellent in the circle. It was difficult to get much going offensively as their pitcher did a great job”.
Both teams compete in EBF's tournament Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.