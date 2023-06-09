CHARITON — Sayler Rozenboom, Aliya Myers and Sydney Hoskins had two hits apiece for the 11th-ranked (Class 3A) Albia High School softball team, but No. 14 (3A) Chariton raced out to a five-run lead in a battle of ranked South Central Conference foes in Chariton.
Lillian DeMoss drove in the Lady Dees' lone run.
The Lady Dees fall to 8-4 on the season.
Van Buren County 6, Holy Trinity 5
Ivy Davison drove in four runs and Kylee Roen had a pair of hits to back pitcher Ally Campbell in a SEI Superconference contest at South Park in West Point.
The Warriors (10-3) took a four-run lead into the seventh inning before holding off the Crusaders' challenge in the bottom half of the inning.
Campbell struck out four in seven innings of work. The Warriors compete in the Fairfield Invitational this weekend.
Wapello 16, Pekin 4
The Panthers' Payten Coleman collected two hits, but the Arrows keep Pekin winless (0-10) on the season after a SEI Superconference blowout in Packwood.
Murray 18, Moulton-Udell 0 (3 innings)
Miah Burgher and Lexis Smith had a hit apiece in a Bluegrass Conference home loss.
BASEBALL
Van Buren County 6, No. 7 Notre Dame 4
Tayler Sprouse drove in a pair of runs as streaking Van Buren edged the Class 1A-ranked Nikes in a SEI Superconference win at Winegard Field in Burlington.
Van Buren, which has won 11 consecutive games, improves to 13-1 on the season.
Pekin 8, Wapello 4
JaeDon Wolver had four hits and Levi Coleman drove in three runs as the Panthers rallied behind a five-run sixth inning to double up the Indians in an SEI Superconference contest in Packwood.
Pekin improves to 4-9 on the season.
Keota 5, EBF 1
Wyatt Sandeen had two hits for the Rockets (5-11) in a nonconference loss to the Eagles in Eddyville.
Burlington 7, Fairfield 5
The Grayhounds rallied from a 4-0 hole to clip the Trojans in a Southeast Conference matchup Fairfield.
Caden Allison had three hits for Fairfield, while Tate Allen and Dain Burkhart each drove in a pair of runs for the Trojans (6-10).
Murray 15, Moravia 3
Cameron Swarts and Garrett Pace each had a hit in a run-rule Bluegrass Conference contest in Moulton.
