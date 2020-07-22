OTTUMWA — Two of Ottumwa's top hitters have been honored as first-team all-district selections by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, the program announced on Tuesday night.
Mitch Wood (utility) and Jesus Jaime (third base) were both selected to the Class 4A South Central All-District team. The junior teammates normally patrolled the left side of the Bulldog infield with Jaime at third and Wood at short, unless Wood was on the mound pitching, while providing Ottumwa with a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the batting order.
Jaime (27) and Wood (24) led the Bulldogs in total hits, including all six home runs hit by the Bulldogs this season. Jaime led Ottumwa with five homers and 31 runs driven in while Wood, who normally batted right in from of Jaime, led OHS with 24 runs scored.
Max Thomason was selected as a second-team all-district pitcher for Ottumwa. Thomason led the Bulldogs with a 0.41 ERA, allowing just one earned run over 17 innings on the mound.
All three all-district players will return for their senior seasons of Ottumwa baseball next summer. The Bulldogs finished 11-11 this past season, including walk-off wins over second-ranked (4A) Ankeny and ninth-ranked (4A) Waukee.