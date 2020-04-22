OTTUMWA – Greg Wilson could have taken last week's snowfall in the spring as a sign.
Two days later, however, the call to re-open Cedar Creek Golf Course proved to be a welcome one for those looking to get out of the house. This past weekend saw several golfers return to the Ottumwa course, hitting the links in a big way as the weather returned more seasonable springlike conditions to southern Iowa.
Wilson has remained busy since returning from Tennessee to Ottumwa, running things at Cedar Creek by himself. After being closed since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the course has re-opened with some restrictions and plenty of praise for those looking to get out of the house and return to some sense of normality.
"I was out here by myself on Sunday and, holy cow, I could hardly keep up," Wilson said. "We went through all of our carts. There was a little bit of a wait for some customers to get some carts back. It was just about as busy on Monday and still pretty busy on Tuesday.
"For everyone, it was like being out for recess as a kid. They were almost giddy to get out to door and play some golf."
The past several weeks has been filled with the news of so many day-to-day activities being shut down and even cancelled. Area high schools and Indian Hills Community College have had spring athletic seasons shut down and sent students home to complete classes online while normal spring programs like Little League baseball and softball are also on hold until state guidelines are lifted on social gatherings.
Even during the shutdowns, there is golf available throughout the City of Bridges. Besides Cedar Creek, Fox Run Golf Course in the heart of Ottumwa is also open as Mike Steffen has watched all the regular members of the course take advantage of the chance to tee it up.
"We've stayed open and we've been very careful from the very beginning of this," Steffen said. "There's no touching the flags. There are little noodles in the cups to keep the ball from going in (so golfers don't have to reach into the hole for the golf balls). There are no washers for the golf balls. There are no rakes (in the sand traps).
"All our golfers have been great about minding the rules. We keep the benches outside the clubhouse so they can sit, chat a little bit afterwards and maybe settle some bets, but everyone has done a good job of staying spread out."
Like all golf courses that are choosing to open, there are guidelines that being followed to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. While both clubhouses at Cedar Creek and Fox Run are open with restroom facilities available, seating is not available in either clubhouse.
At Cedar Creek, customers must use the west clubhouse door with only one customer at a time allowed inside. There is no loitering or gathering inside or outside the Cedar Creek clubhouse and customers must remain at least six feet apart from staff, which currently is only Wilson who keeps the surfaces of the clubhouse, facilities and any used golf carts sanitized throughout the day all while taking calls and ringing up customers.
"We've had people that use carts park them on the grass along side where the carts are normally parked so I know which carts have been used. We ask them to leave the keys in them, then I'll go out with my (hand held) sprayer with all the chemicals in it and I'll go out and sanitize the carts, wipe them all down, pull them up on the concrete and they're ready to go.
"It's something you have to do. It takes about a minute to spray the carts down, then you let them sit for about 10 minutes to dry down so customers can run them out again."
Golfers can stop at the turn to purchase pre-packaged food items and use the restrooms the turn. Cold beverages and some merchandise is also available for sale. Wilson hopes to have the food and beverage department fully functional by May 1.
"I felt we should be open all along. Adam (Wilson's son and assistant course manager) wanted to be a little more protective," Wilson said. "Once I got back here a couple weeks ago, I felt if we could be proactive with our sanitation, we could probably nip this thing in the bud."
There are currently restrictions on the course for golfers that are headed out to either Ottumwa course. Cedar Creek guidelines include one customer per golf cart unless sharing with a family member. Like Fox Run, washers have been removed with Cedar Creek also removing tee markers.
Flagsticks at both golf course must be left in by golfers. The practice range, chipping and putting greens are also closed until further notice at Cedar Creek, which has also found a way to prevent golfers from having to reach into cups for their golf balls.
On all 18 holes at Cedar Creek, the cups have been raised out of the ground. Now, golfers are given 'gimmies' with the credit for making a putt or a shot if the ball comes within five feet of the cup.
"That might be one of the more popular changes," Wilson joked. "I had someone the other day that hit his second shot from the fairway. It rolled up, hit the cup and probably would have been going too fast to fall in the hole, but because it only rolled a few feet away it counted as a two."
Almost on cue, minutes earlier a group of golfers saw the benefit of the new on-course regulation. Fax Gilbert, playing in a group with Steve Olmstead and Ed Spinella, saw a chip shot off the 11th green roll up within two feet of the cup. Instead of having to tap in for a par, the shot counted as a chip-in birdie.
"It's a lot easier. You don't have to worry about those shots lipping out," Olmstead joked. "It's just good to get out here and get some fresh air. We actually walked the first nine holes. We decided to get some carts for the back nine."
Back at Fox Run, some familiar faces took advantage on Tuesday of an afternoon with no classes to go to at Ottumwa High School. Both OHS athletic director Scott Maas and Trae Swartz, Ottuwma's all-state basketball junior standout, took some time during the afternoon to tee it up on the links.
"I've probably played about 20 rounds of golf over the past few weeks," Swartz said. "It's nice to get out of the house. I've had to be in there a lot. If I can't go back to school, this is a great escape. It's something to do."
Wilson is hopeful that re-opening the course is just the start of getting things back to normal, somewhat, at Cedar Creek. Leagues are starting to discuss potentially meeting later this spring and tournaments are still scheduled to be held this summer with the next scheduled tournament on the calendar being the Pars 4 Paws tournament on May 30.
"We want to wait and see what the Governor is going to say in the next couple of weeks about groups of people. We don't want to put anyone in harm's way, but we also have to consider how best to operate our business," Wilson said. "People are still booking their tournaments. Most people have pushed some of them back deeper into the summer, but people are still pursuing things.
"I didn't know what to expect, but there's still a great interest out there. They want to get out of the house and it doesn't seem like their afraid to come out. People normally aren't within six feet of each other anyway out there on the course. It's pretty safe. You can't just stay indoors. You'll just go crazy."