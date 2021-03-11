MARSHALLTOWN – If Ava Johnson needed a hug, Leah Chelgren was there to give it to her.
Johnson spent more time in the pool than any of the 21 swimmers that represented the Ottumwa Hurricanes this past weekend at the Iowa State YMCA swimming meet, competing in five events spanning 850 total yards swam in just over a two-hour span. Johnson received a huge hug from Chelgren, who had already contended for a state title in three previous races, after finishing the longest race of the day on Saturday in the girls 12-21 year-old 500-yard freestyle.
There was only time for a hug, however, before Johnson had to dive right back into the pool at the Linda Bloom Natatorium. There was, after all, still a 200-yard free relay to compete in.
"I'm tired, but I'm okay," Johnson said after anchoring a ninth-place finish for Ottumwa in the girls' 13-14 year-old 200 free relay. "I tried to swim as hard as I could to give my teammates a chance to place as high as I could. I was pretty nervous about swimming all these events, and having a break in between definitely got me thinking about it. It also kind of allowed me to relax.
"I wanted to go faster, but I feel like I did pretty good. It wasn't the best I've swam, but I'm proud of how I did. Swimming 850 yards in one meet is probably a record for me, at least until next year."
Ottumwa put in solid defense of their state YMCA championship, ultimately finishing in fifth in the much-more crowded field of 17 teams statewide competing for the Division 4 title. The Hurricanes finished with 296 points, placing fifth while finishing just 50 points behind Muscatine, who held off Nishna Valley Family by just three points (346-343) for the state YMCA title.
"All the kids did great," Ottumwa Hurricanes coach Heather Simplot said. "We had some of the younger kids that were nervous, which you're going to have at that age. I think a lot of these kids are excited to get ready for the (North Central) regional meet (Mar. 19-21 in Des Moines). So many of them were disappointed when that meet got taken away last year right before we were getting ready to go. Even if it's going to be run a little different, we get to be together and have one more meet together."
Jonathan Miller brought home a pair of state championship medals for the Hurricanes. The top seed in both the 50 and 100-yard boys' 11-12 year-old breaststroke races posted wins in both those races on Sunday, edging Muscatine's Braydon Calonder in the 50 by almost a full second in 33.58 before beating Des Moines swimmer Ben Susil by well over three seconds in the 100, finishing the two-lap swim in 1:15.19.
"I also got our program records in both races, so I'm pretty excited about that," Miller said. "I'm pretty close to Nathan's (Calhoun) record in the 50-yard backstroke. I was a little worried about having all my state events so close together, but I think it helped me get warmed up. There wasn't much time in between races to get nervous, so I didn't have to think about it too much. I just went in there and swam."
Speaking of Calhoun, the Ottumwa High School freshman state qualifier nearly brought home his own state championship medal. The top seed in the 200 butterfly battled Dubuque swimmer Jarrett Herber over four competitive laps, opening a four-second lead before Herber rallied in the final lap to edge Calhoun for the state title by just over half-a-second, winning in 2:15.84 while Calhoun placed second in 2:16.39.
"I did improve my time by a second and I know I have even more time I can drop in that race," Calhoun said. "I know for sure I'll do a lot better at regionals. I see (Herber) again at that meet. I'm looking forward to it. I wanted to win that state title so bad. I beat him last year. I can beat him for the regional title."
Piper Gevock just missed out on adding to her collection of YMCA state medals, finishing second in the first race of the entire meet in the girls 9-10 year-old 200 freestyle in 2:34.49. Gevock also placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:18.85, but was disqualified for a false start in the 100-yard breaststroke entering that race as the state's top seed.
"Piper always does great. She just needs to work on not getting nervous," Simplot said. "She's a great swimmer. I guarantee you're going to see her name all over the record boards when she get to high school."
Chelgren, who cheered on Johnson while holding her lap marker during the 500, finished her day at state off by helping the Ottumwa 15-21 year-old girls free relay team place seventh in 1:55.78. Chelgren also placed second in the girls 15-21 year-old 100-yard freestyle in 55.65 seconds while finishing third in the 50-yard (26.14) 200-yard (2:01.32) freestyle races.
"This meet is so weird this year (do the format change with different sessions each day). It was very emotionally and mentally strange," Chelgren said. "Being here with some of my favorite people in the world. It helped so much. So many girls went out and had swam their personal bests. It turned out to be a great weekend."
Rathbun Area placed ninth out of 17 Division 4 teams in the state meet with 145 total points. John White brought home a silver medal in the boys 13-14 year-old 100-yard freestyle, finishing second in 51.71 seconds, while earning the bronze with a third-place finish in the 13-21 year-old boys 50-yard breaststroke in 31.73 seconds.
Jobie Smith was third in the boys 13-21 year-old 50-yard backstroke for Rathbun Area (30.58) and sixth in boys 15-21 100-yard backstroke (1:06.69). Justin Walker, Reece Sells and Brady Belloma joined Smith in producing the highest relay finish for Rathbun Area with a sixth-place swim (2:04.63) in the boys 15-21 year-old 200-yard medley.