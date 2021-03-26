OTTUMWA – One year after having the chance to swim for a regional championship taken away by the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ottumwa Hurricanes made the trip to the Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines this past weekend.
As a team, Ottumwa finished sixth out of 27 teams in the YMCA North Central regional swimming meet with 666 total points scored. Four different Hurricane swimmers placed in the top five of their respective age groups, including a regional runner-up finish by Jonathan Miller with 124 total points scored among 11-12 year-old male competitors.
After winning state championship medals two weeks earlier in both the 50 and 100-yard breaststrokes, Miller brought regional championship wins in the same two races on Saturday taking the 50-yard race in 32.47 seconds while dominating the 100-yard breaststroke, winning by almost seven seconds in a time of 1:13.11.
Miller won three different regional breaststroke titles, finishing first in the 200-yard race in 2:42.56. All told, Miller won four regional championships adding a victory in the 50-yard backstroke in 30.96 seconds.
Miller also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:14.92, fourth in the 100-yard individual medley in 1:09.3 and sixth in the 50-yard butterfly in 31.12 seconds. Miller was edged out for the overall individual 11-12 year-old male regional swimmer title by MACR swimmer Braydon Calonder, who finished with 134 total points to edge Miller by 10 and MACR teammate Anthony Trotta by 16 points.
Piper Gevock brought home a regional championship for the Hurricanes, winning the girls 10-and-under 100-yard breaststroke in 1:30.28. Gevock finished fourth among 9-10 year-old female swimmers at the regional meet, scoring 109 total points including a third-place swim in both the 50-yard backstroke (36.37 seconds) and 100-yard backstroke (1:18.91).
Gevock also placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.97, the 100-yard individual medley in 1:19.45 and the 200-yard freestyle in 2:32.33. Gevock also finished seventh in 50-yard breaststroke in 42.29 seconds.
Current Ottumwa High School state qualifiers Leah Chelgren and Nathan Calhoun finished third in their respective age groups at the North Central regional meet. Chelgren scored 110 points competing in the 15-and-older female group while Calhoun scored 89 points competing among the 15-and-older male swimmers.
Chelgren finished second in both the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.27 and the 200-yard freestyle in 2:00.66. Calhoun placed second in both the 200-yard butterfly in 2:13.8 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:35.13.
Calhoun also finished third in both the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.78 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.65 with also placing 12th in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.17 seconds and 14th in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.18 seconds. Chelgren finished third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:37.57, third in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:14.29, third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.44, fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.31, fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.11 seconds and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.69.
Other regional championship finishes for the Ottumwa Hurricanes included:
– Ashton Gevock placed second in the boys 13-14 year-old 200-yard breaststroke in 2:26.44, third in the 13-14 year-old 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.34, third in the boys 13-14 year-old 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:57.52, fourth in the 13-14 year-old 500-yard freestyle in 5:15.81 and fourth in the boys 13-14 year-old 200-yard freestyle in 1:54.96.
– Daphanie Morrison placed fourth in the girls 11-12 year-old 50-yard backstroke in 32.26 seconds, fifth in the 11-12 year-old 200-yard backstroke in 2:38.86, tied for eighth in the 11-12 year-old 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.8, 19th in the girls 11-12 year-old 200-yard freestyle in 2:27.2, 22nd in the girls 11-12 year-old 50-yard butterfly in 36.82 seconds and 24th in the girls 11-12 year-old 50-yard freestyle in 29.84 seconds.
– Libby Moses placed fourth in the girls 15-and-older 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.27, ninth in the girls 15-and-older 50-yard freestyle in 26.77 seconds and 23rd in the girls 15-and-older 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.76.
– Penelope Morrison placed ninth in the girls 10-and-under 200-yard freestyle in 2:40.07, 11th in the girls 10-and-under 100-yard freestyle in 1:12.34, 13th in girls 10-and-under 50-yard freestyle in 33.46 seconds and 14th in the girls 10-and-under 100-yard backstroke in 1:24.95.
– Ava Johnson placed 10th in the girls 13-14 year-old 50-yard freestyle in 26.68 seconds, 13th in the 13-14 year-old 500-yard freestyle in 6:12.92, 14th in the girls 13-14 year-old 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.26, 14th in the girls 13-14 year-old 200-yard individual medley in 2:35.89, 19th in the girls 13-14 year-old 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.7, 20th in the girls 13-14 year-old 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.52 and 21st in the girls 13-14 year-old 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.05.
– Kyle Calhoun placed 10th in the boys 11-12 year-old 50-yard backstroke in 34.0 seconds and 11th in the boys 11-12 year-old 100-yard backstroke in 1:13.62.
– Trinity Gevock placed 11th in the girls 8-and-under 25-yard freestyle in 17.81 seconds, 11th in the girls 8-and-under 50-yard breaststroke in 55.22 seconds and 14th in the girls 8-and-under 50-yard backstroke in 50.45 seconds.
– Lillyann Morrison placed 18th in the girls 13-14 year-old 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.23 and 22nd in the girls 13-14 year-old 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.75.
– Tate Harness placed 23rd in the boys 11-12 year-old 50-yard backstroke in 37.48 seconds.