Ottumwa YMCA Hurricane swimmers (back row, from left to right) Ava Johnson, Libby Moses, Leah Chelgren, Jonathan Miller, (middle row, from left to right) Ashton Gevock, Lillyann Morrison, Hannalee Songer, (front row, from left to right) Piper Gevock, Trinity Gevock, Penelope Morrison and Oliver Bell will be among the 21 representatives of the program to swim this weekend in Marshalltown at the Iowa YMCA State Swimming Meet. Quenton Mitchell, Tate Harness, Kyle Calhoun, Nathan Calhoun, Dapanie Morrison, Finley Johnson, Hannah LaPoint, Makenzie Fischer, Zoey Housholder and McKenzie Hoskins will also be swimming for the Hurricanes this weekend as the program looks to win a second straight state team title. Female swimming events will be held on Saturday at the Linda Bloom Natatorium while male swimming events will be held on Sunday.