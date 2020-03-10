OTTUMWA — You’ll have to excuse Heather Simplot if she’s a little hard to understand this week.
The coach of the Ottumwa Hurricanes might need all week to regain her voice after spending most of the past weekend cheering on the young swimmers that turned the Iowa State YMCA swimming meet into a historic one for the program. The Hurricanes not only won 10 different state races over the two-day meet in Marshalltown, but won the Division 3 combined team championship with 650 points, beating out the Bedell YMCA Barracudes by 85.
“I told the kids before we went to state that we had a lot of kids seeded first, second and third. We also had kids that came out of nowhere to get first as well,” Simplot said. “It took a lot of work. The kids were super-pumped and all contributed to getting points throughout the meet.”
The Hurricanes were sparked to an incredible weekend by another incredible swim from Kevin Kretz. The two-time YMCA National Short Course qualifer and IAHSAA boys state place winner not only won the 200-yard freestyle for boys 15-21 year-olds on Saturday, but did so in record time finishing the race in 1:45.28.
“That race is one of the first events in the entire meet, so to have Kevin go out breaking the record was just an amazing way to start things for us,” Leah Chelgren said. “You get Kevin breaking the record, then you get so many of our teammates getting first and second-place finishes. It was amazing to watch our little town place so high.”
Chelgren would also be part of two state championship relay wins for the Hurricanes, swimming to a first-place finishes with Mac Payne, Willow Larsen and Ava Johnson in both the 13-14 year-old girls 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.34 and 200 free relay in 1:45.58. The teammates will be four of the 16 Hurricane swimmers that will compete at regionals in Des Moines later this month with an opportunity to pursue their own spot in the YMCA National Short Course meet.
“I’m a little nervous about regionals. We have to cut three seconds off, which is a lot when everyone is swimming 50s,” Chelgren said. “We all cut time at state, but there’s so much responsibility when you need to cut more time. It’s kind of nerve-racking.”
Larsen would go on to win individual state titles, finishing first in both the girls 12-21 year-old 200-yard backstroke in 2:14.56 and the girls 13-14 year-old 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.99. Kretz picked up a second state title, winning the boys 15-21 year-old 100-yard freestyle in 47.84 seconds, while Piper Gevock was the youngest member of the Hurricanes to win multiple state titles finishing first in both the 8-and-under 25-yard (20.52) and 50-yard (45.16) breaststroke races.
“I feel like I swam pretty well,” Gevock said. “It was pretty amazing.
“I’m so proud of Piper,” Chelgren added. “She broke a ton of records. Being a part of the age group that set a lot of those records, she’s just gone in there and blown all those times out of the water.”
The Hurricanes picked up a sweep of the top-two spots in the boys 11-12 year-old breaststroke. Jonathan Miller edged teammate Quinn Larsen by 0.7 seconds, winning the race in a time of 36.25.
“I think a lot of us were pretty fired up starting with what Kevin did in that 200 freestyle,” Miller said. “Personally, I cut off three seconds in that race. It just pumped me up for the rest of the day.”
Nathan Calhoun also secured a state championship for the Hurricanes, winning the boys 12-21 year-old 200-yard butterfly in 2:17.6. Unlike Miller, however, Calhoun had a much different feeling as he dove into the pool at state.
“I was just nervous the whole day,” Calhoun said. “I was scared the entire weekend. I was never sure if we were going to win the team championship, so it was pretty exciting when they announced that we had won.”
The Hurricanes hope to build off the state championship success at the YMCA North Central regional meet. The two-day meet will be held at Wellmark YMCA in Des Moines Mar. 21-22.
“It’s kind of a huge party. You get to spend two whole days with people you’ve known since you were little,” Chelgren said. “When you’re done swimming, there’s always someone there to give you a huge hug whether you swim well or you don’t. Whether it’s a coach or a teammate, someone is going to be there to cheer you on and give you a chance.
“I’m still pretty scared,” Calhoun admitted.