IATC: Possible 'all-comers' open track meet on July 11

OTTUMWA — Jared Fletcher, president of the IATC (Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country), announced several schedule changes including the cancelation of many state meets put on by the organization in June.
Fletcher, however, announced that tentative plans are being made to host an “all-comers” type of open track and field meet on July 11 at Northview Middle School in Ankeny. The Senior Spotlight meet as well as the Middle School and High School Pentathlons rescheduled for June 13 have been canceled as is the Mike Henderson Boys and Girls Middle School State Track and Field Meets.
According to Fletcher, more information about the possible July 11 meet will be released in the near future.