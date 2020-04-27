Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.