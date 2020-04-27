OTTUMWA – The athletic schedule for Indian Hills Community College may look a little different next year.
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced that both cross-country and soccer will be splitting into two divisions. While Indian Hills will remain in Division I for all sports, several Iowa junior colleges will compete in the newly-formed Division II for men's and women's cross-country and soccer.
Following a member declaration process throughout the association, competition at the Division II level for each sport will begin in the fall of 2020. Previously, both sports currently offer competition at the Division I and Division III level only.
Nine teams competed in cross country in 2019. Indian Hills will be one of five institutions to remain in Division I including Iowa Central, Iowa Western, Scott and Southwestern while DMACC, Hawkeye, NIACC and Southeastern have chosen the Division II route.
The teams will still compete together at the regional championships each fall, with the final results separated by division. Indian Hills hosted the regional cross-country meet last fall for the first time in program history at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
The soccer landscape separated evenly as well. Half of the schools opted to remain Division I and the other half elected for Division II.
Indian Hills, one of the top programs over the past four years in both men's and women's soccer, will remain in Division I. Iowa Central, Iowa Lakes and Iowa Western will join the Warriors in both men's and women's soccer. Marshalltown will also compete in men's soccer on the Division I level.
Those schools now participating at the Division II level of men's and women's soccer are Hawkeye, NIACC, Northeast, Scott and Southeastern. Dakota County will also join the scheduling agreement as well, representing the only Division II school from Region 13.
Both divisions will play a double round-robin schedule against their respective division, pairing each soccer team against each other twice with one game played at each school. School's are able to schedule cross divisions in non-conference matches.
For the postseason, each division will hold separate regional soccer tournaments. The winners will continue on to a district championship match.
The addition of a new division is the first for an NJCAA sport since the association added Division II volleyball and softball in the 1999-2000 academic year. Cross-country hosted Division I, II, and III competition from 1991-2003 before dropping the Division II status. Men's soccer added Division III competition in 1994 while the women's side split between Division I and Division III in 2003.
Cross-country and soccer will join baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's golf, softball, and volleyball to offer competition across all three NJCAA divisions.
The divisional structure of the NJCAA operates under three tiers – Division I, II, and III. Member colleges associated with Division I may grant full athletic scholarships (tuition, books, fees, room and board), up to $250 in course required supplies and transportation costs one time per academic year to and from the college by direct route.
Division II members may grant athletic scholarships, but scholarships are limited to tuition, books, fees and up to $250 in course required supplies. The Division III level does not permit member colleges to offer any athletic scholarships.
Iowa Western announced earlier this spring that the school will drop down to Division II competition for men's basketball. Indian Hills, which will be seeking to win the ICCAC regular-season regional title for a 10th straight time next season, will now only have Southeastern, Northeast and Marshalltown remaining as Division I regional rivals.