Indian Hills Community College had 178 student-athletes named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Academic All-Region list for the fall of 2020 released this week by the conference.
Those recognized competed in a sport that was in-season during the spring and for IHCC that meant student-athletes in baseball, basketball, cross-country, golf, soccer, softball, sports shooting, track and field, volleyball and wrestling were eligible for the honor.
The Indian Hills baseball team led the way with 32 selections, followed by men’s track and field (26); women’s soccer (20); softball (19); men’s wresting (18); women’s track and field (8); men’s cross country (11); men’s soccer (10); basketball (8); golf, sports shooting, volleyball, and women’s wrestling (7 each); and women’s track and field (6).
First-team choices earned a 3.5 grade point average or above, while second-team picks compiled a GPA of between 3.0 and 3.49.
Indian Hills Academic All-Region student-athletes for the respective sports included:
Baseball: 1st team – Andrew Beissner, Arturo Rodriguez, Billy Joel Rivera Ocasio, Brady Nowicki, Charles Lefebvre, Dade Hensley, Dave Janssen, Diego Aragon, Gavin Hinckley, Jurgen Zwitzer, Maddux Hoaglund, Milan Van Der Breggen, Morriq Anderson, Nicholas Hays, Nick Marshall, Noel-Rene Perez-Munoz, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Pier-Olivier Boucher, Thijmen Peters, Tucker Ebest, Wyatt Wendell, Zachary Shannon; 2nd team – Christian Castillo, Douglas Rojas Martinez, Justin Larcheveque, Kameron Gay, Noah Butler, Ryan Telenko, Samuel Flowers, Shane Morrow.
Basketball: 1st team – Curtis Jones, Treyten Harris; 2nd team – Benjamin Lyon, Braxton Bayless, Chris Payton, Gabriel Machado de Oliveira, Ismael Cruz Paris, Levar Williams.
Men’s Cross Country: 1st team – Anyuon Anyuon, Blake Foy, Colten Glosser, Ethan Mesenbrink, Jacob Glandon, Micha Reed; 2nd team – Aytonn Bar-Shimon, Cade Curphy, Jackson Burnett, Nicholas O'Conner, Seth Emmons.
Golf: 1st team – Antoine Sale, Blade Gadd, Cyril Henault, Harry Fearn; 2nd team – Max Hartmann, Ryan Thomas, Thomas Burou.
Men’s Soccer: 1st team – Alejandro Contreras Perez, Gabriel Sodre, Kanata Furutani, Pedro Mora Demestri, Roi Kedar, Ronaldo Carvalho, Rui Tsubakihara; 2nd team – Dylan Sanders, Fabio Nobrega, Gavin Burkman.
Women’s Soccer: 1st team – Ashlynn Haas, Avery Woldruff, Dalen Mueller, Elani Mears, Hope Ward, Kinsey Cook, Kylee Brown, Rachel Kaut, Serena Holtsman, Tawna Gross; 2nd team – Alexandra Solano, Bailey Wiemann, Berenice Ruiz Aviles, Georgie Lewis, Katherine Schmidt, Lauren Van Dyke, Madison Meyer, Makayla Reed, Samantha Gerdes, Yui Okamoto.
Softball: 1st team – Alexis Watson, Breanna Newton, Gracie Jevyak, Gretta Hartz, Kennedy Preston, Madlyn Findley, Malarie Huseman, Margot Van Eijl, Nicole Bellis, Peyton Moffet; 2nd team – Alexandria Beard, Anna Voigt, Bryanna Mehaffy, Chloe Olson, Cierra Banner, Eryn Ackerman, Jalila Hart, Kaylee Bix, Morgan Greiner.
Sports Shooting: 1st team – Aaron Vos, Alan Carmichael, Dylan Marlay, Katelyn Talbert; 2nd team – Aaron Goodell, Brittany Scovel, Charles Gibson.
Men’s Track & Field: 1st team – Anyuon Anyuon, Blake Foy, Calvin Brindle, Colten Glosser, Ethan Mesenbrink, Floyd Pond, Jacob Glandon, Justin Walden, Kalen Walker, Micha Reed, Rylan Seberg, Zackary Nelson; 2nd team – Ashton Sanders, Aytonn Bar-Shimon, Cade Curphy, Caleb Anderson, Chris Hudnall, Elijah Berry, Jackson Burnett, Jose Ramirez, Nathan Simons, Nicholas O'Conner, Nick Gerard, Travon Chance, Jarvis Barber, Marshaun Cook.
Women’s Track & Field: 1st team – Ciara Corley, Lauren Upmeyer; 2nd team – Janyla Hoskins, Kylar Brown, Matayah Naylor, Temira Goods.
Volleyball: 1st team – Cassia Lemos, Joselis Chantal Paniagua Alcantara, Precious Daley; 2nd team – Bailea Yahnke, Gabriela Cavalcante, Jentry Schafer, Zara McCauley.
Men’s Wrestling: 1st team – Arnold Edwards, Deron Pulliam, Justin Grant, Mouhamadou Sene, Neal Larsen, Ramiro Mosquera, Steven Tyler Landgrebe, Tayton Ricard; 2nd team – Caleb Collins, Caleb Meekins, Devontae Rich, Eli Loyd, Jackson Wenberg, Michael Carvin, Thomas Codie, William Martin, Chris Busutil, Victor Guzman.
Women’s Wrestling: 1st team – Jamesa Robinson, Nani-Marie McFadden, Sofia Rubio; 2nd team – Annalease Barraza, Annaliz Duran, Gracie Morrison, Kari German.