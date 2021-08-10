OTTUMWA – In a year that presented obstacles never before seen in college athletics, Indian Hills Community College student-athletes exceeded all expectations and set a new standard in the classroom. 62 Warriors have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic honors, a new record at Indian Hills.
13 programs were represented on the NJCAA All-Academic teams, led by an Indian Hills-best 20 members of the Warrior baseball team. The softball program added eight recipients followed by six women's soccer student-athletes. 10 of the programs represented featured multiple recipients.
To earn NJCAA All-Academic honors, individual student-athletes are awarded first-team status with a 4.0 GPA throughout the academic year. Second-team honorees consist of student-athletes with a GPA of 3.80 to 3.99, while third-team recipients posted a GPA of 3.60-3.79.
"The determination of our student-athletes at Indian Hills was unmatched this year," stated Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. "To see this level of academic success from our student-athletes in a year like none other is inspiring. While our Warriors reached new heights athletically this year, there is no greater achievement than excelling in the classroom."
14 student-athletes achieved first-team status, including seven freshmen. 23 Warriors earned second-team recognition and 25 were awarded third-team honors. Five student-athletes were recognized multiple times for their participation as dual-sport student-athletes.
The 62 student-athletes nearly exceeded the total number of academic honorees from the previous two academic years for the Warriors. The 2018-19 season totaled 34 award winners followed by 37 recipients in the 2019-20 season. The number of academic honorees for Warrior student-athletes have now increased each of the last four years.
There were 13 sophomore student-athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams for the second consecutive year. Nicole Bellis of the IHCC softball program as well as Nick Marshall and Milan Van Der Breggen of the IHCC baseball team posted 4.0 GPAs throughout their two-year Warrior career.