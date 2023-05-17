OTTUMWA — Call it perfect timing for Enoch Kalambay and Don McHenry.
The Indian Hills sophomores are about to be coached by Hank Plona for two more years. Kalambay and McHenry were two of the six Warrior men's basketball players to sign their letters of intent with a four-year program on Monday at the Hellyer Student Life Center, each inking letters with Western Kentucky two weeks after Plona announced he was stepping down as IHCC head basketball coach to join the Hilltopper coaching staff.
"I've been looking at Western Kentucky the whole year and I got lucky that the timing worked out for a scholarship to come available," Kalambay said. "It was a big decision for me. Being able to play for Hank for two more years is a good choice. I'm looking forward to having on the team. Together, we're going to be successful."
McHenry echoed those sentiments. After earning third-team All-PacWest honors as a freshman at Hawaii Hilo, McHenry found his way back to the Midwest playing for Plona this past season at Indian Hills.
In his one season with the Warriors, McHenry earned first-team NJCAA All-American honors joining Kalambay who was a third-team selection giving Plona a total of 12 players to earn All-American accolades over his eight seasons as head coach of the program. The 2022-23 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year led IHCC and the conference in scoring with 15.4 points per contest as the explosive guard teamed up with Kalambay's post presence to lead IHCC to a 29-5 record and a spot in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament.
"I liked Western Kentucky and I thought it was the best opportunity, but having Coach Hank down there was kind of the icing on the cake," McHenry said. "I think that's going to be a really big advantage for Enoch and for me. There's a sense of comfort there already. We may be going to a new school, but there's nothing that's really too new. It makes me feel even more comfortable about the situation I'm going into."
Kalambay and McHenry were joined by IHCC basketball teammates Truth Harris (Radford), David Jones (Georgia Southern), Ryan Myers (Western Illinois) and Eddiean Tirado (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) in signing their four-year letters on Monday. All told, Indian Hills had 40 student athletes representing 11 different athletic programs that made their official move to the four-year level to continue their academic and athletic careers.
The next wave of Warrior student athletes that will be compete at the four-year level next year range from Iowa-born athletes that are traveling across the country to international students that are staying home in the Hawkeye State. Six of the 40 signees are moving on to a four-year Iowa college including Jamaican-born 800-meter national champion Rivaldo Marshall, one of six IHCC men's track and field athletes to sign a four-year letter on Monday, with Marshall heading to Iowa City to run next season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Kylen Crosby and C.J. McFerrin will also extend their time as teammates from IHCC to the four-year level as the Warrior men's track and field teammates each signed letters of intent on Monday with Western Carolina. The Warrior track and field program will send a pair of athletes to Pittsburg State University with Woyn Chatman joining the Gorillas men's track and field team while Gilbert native, Iowa State transfer and two-sport IHCC standout Haleigh Hadley will join the women's track and field team at the Kansas College.
"It's been a lot of growing at Indian Hills and a lot of figuring out what I wanted to do," Hadley said. "When I got here, I had only been playing volleyball at Iowa State. I wanted to compete in track again because I missed it so much from high school. I knew I was a capable athlete. I just wanted to see what I was capable of and I'm really happy (IHCC head track and field) Coach (Brett) Ewing gave me that opportunity. It's nice to see how much I've grown as a person, as a student and as an athlete here at Indian Hills."
Chris Sizemore will return to his home state of Virginia as the IHCC runner heads to Roanoke College to compete in men's track and field. Samuel Thomas will also head back to Missouri as the Kirksville native signed to run for the Lindenwood University men's track team.
Also staying in her home state is Ryann Cheek as the North Scott grauate will head back to the Quad Cities area to play at Davenport next season for the St. Ambrose softball team. Cheek was joined on IHCC signing day by Warrior softball teammates Abbi Cataldo and Destiny Lewis, who are both heading south next season with Cataldo joining Delta State University in Mississippi while Lewis, IHCC's all-time leading home run hitter with 61 over the past two seasons, signed the Southeastern Louisiana University.
"It immediately felt like home when I went down there for a visit," Lewis said. "I watched a practice. Coach (Rick) Fremin is hard on his players, but in good way just like (IHCC head softball coach Lindsay) Diehl. That's something I was really looking for. It was same feeling I had when I committed to Indian Hills, so I knew it was the right decision.
"I'm actually just now starting to figure out how I'm going to get everything down there and when I'm going to get everything down there. I just figured out it's a 13-14 hour drive, but I'm definitely open to experiencing a new culture. It's going to be exciting."
