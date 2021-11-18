Student athletes from five different athletic programs at Indian Hills Community College signed their four-year letters of intent on Thursday afternoon at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Warrior baseball teammates (standing from left to right) Jack Payne, Gavin Hinckley, Arturo Rodriguez and Douglas Rojas joined (seated from left to right) IHCC track sprinter Damon Allen, cross-country runner Colton Glosser, softball player Kennedy Preston and volleyball hitter Precious Daley to sign their respective letters. Payne signed with the University of Central Missouri, Rojas signed with West Texas A&M University, Allen signed with the University of Iowa, Glosser signed with the University of Tennessee-Martin, Preston signed with Missouri Western State University and Daley signed with the University of North Carolina-Pembroke while Rodriguez and Hinckley each signed with Nicholls State University.