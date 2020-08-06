OTTUMWA — Fans of Indian Hills Community College athletics will have a new way to view the action starting this season.
The school has announced an agreement with the Iowa Media Network and Go Pitch TV to form a new broadcast relationship, creating a multi-media platform called Go Hills TV. IHCC and IMN have come to terms on a deal that will bring more athletic content, including broadcast coverage of all home and away basketball games as well as up to 45 additional home athletic events.
“Over the years, we’ve done a good job of getting our sports teams out there with some in-house live streaming. Certainly, we’ve had a good social media presence, but we’ve been looking to expand on that,” IHCC athletic director Brett Monaghan said. “This partnership will allow us to shine a light on not only basketball, but many of our other nationally ranked squads.”
The agreement will bring live streamed events to fans of the department via the newly formed Go Hills TV Facebook site in addition to website and app to be launched in the next few weeks.
“The expanded coverage of all of our programs is certainly something to look forward to,” Monaghan said, “Our fans can also look forward to things like post-game press conferences, interview updates and weekly coaches shows which will give more access to IHCC Athletics and our student-athletes than ever before. We are continually looking at new avenues to bring our athletics to our fans.”
The deal will also include coverage of non-athletic related events and programs on both the Ottumwa and Centerville campuses that will bring also highlight academic programs and the arts at the college.
“The non-athletic side of things is going to be fantastic as well,” Monaghan said. “When you start talking about all the fantastic academic programs, the arts, and all the other things we have going on at Indian Hills… it will give those folks an opportunity to work with our Marketing Department to bring exposure to the rest of the institution.”
Despite a potential lag in athletic content this fall with the NJCAA’s decision to push back most sports until the spring, Go Hills TV is already up and running on Facebook, and Monaghan expects the accompanying website to follow in about a month with the Go Hills TV app to be added later this fall.
“Over the last five years, I’ve really worked to expand the coverage of the rest of our sports,” Monaghan said. “If you look at the last five years, we’ve been pretty good in all of our sports. We were the only junior college to have six teams ranked nationally at the same time. When we looked at what our next step would be, looking at the Iowa Media Network provided an opportunity to drive enrollment by providing a platform for all of our athlete and academic programs.”
“We can still do some things a lot of things to promote the department, even while we wait for athletic events to begin. We know there will be some things stacked up on top of each other, but I know Russ (Ocker) and his crew are dedicated to this. We’re excited about it.”
Iowa Media Network will have one full time employee working on campus full time. Ocker, who started Go Pitch TV, will take over as the play-by-play voice of IHCC athletics including all home-and-away basketball games taking over for Kevin Pink who retired this year after 20 years broadcasting all basketball and other select athletic events on 98.7 FM KMGO radio.
“He’s an alum and he’s passionate about Indian Hills,” Monaghan said. “He may have to kiss his wife goodbye for a few months starting in January, but we all want to see sports return. We don’t want to have that same conversation last spring. Our staff from the athletic training staff to all of our coaches have put in a lot of work to make sure we can bring back athletics safely.”
The Iowa Media Network and IHCC will work together on sponsorship packages as well as potential opportunities within the app, which will take at least three months to launch.
“You can have your ad run across the screen during games. There are different ways that businesses can be highlighted through the broadcasts,” Monaghan said. “There are several things we can work out. The sky is the limit with that stuff. Russ and I have both been doing it for awhile. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun working on it together.”