Head coach Matthew Torrez and the Indian Hills Baseball program have announced its upcoming schedule for the 2023 season. This year's campaign opens up on February 17.
One season removed from a 37-17 campaign that saw the Warriors reach the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Championship game, Indian Hills will open this year's schedule in Millington, TN for back-to-back tournaments at USA Stadium.
The season opens up with the Flag City Classic February 17-19 as the Warriors will take on four opponents in the opening event, including Southwest Tennessee Community College, Lake Michigan Community College, Jefferson College (MO), and Lincoln Land Community College (IL). The Warriors will return for the Babe Howard JUCO Classic at the same location February 24-25 for three more matchups against perennial national contenders Dyersburg State Community College (TN), Wabash Valley College (IL) and Kaskaskia College (IL).
The Warriors will continue its competitive road trip to open the season with a four-game series against Cowley College (KS) March 3-5. The Tigers are coming off its third consecutive appearance at the JUCO World Series. The two teams split the four-game series during the 2022 season.
Indian Hills' home portion of its schedule gets underway March 10 with an 11-game homestand at Pat Daugherty Field. Throughout the month of March, the Warriors will take on the likes of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foes Ellsworth Community College, Southwestern Community College, Kirkwood Community College, and Iowa Central Community College.
The 2023 ICCAC schedule will resemble the 2022 campaign where both Division I and Division II programs from the conference compete against one another three times with league implications. Additional home series include Iowa Lakes Community College April 1-2, Marshalltown Community College on April 12, Ellsworth on April 18, and Southwestern April 22-23.
This year's NJCAA Region XI Tournament is set for May 11-13 while the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament is scheduled for May 17-20. The 2023 JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, CO is set to open up May 27.
