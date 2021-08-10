OTTUMWA – Five former Indian Hills Basketball standouts are set to make an impact at the next level when the 2021-22 season tips off.
Tyem Freeman, Curtis Jones, Tyrese Nickelson, Chris Payton, and Levar Williams have all signed with NCAA Division I programs for the upcoming campaign.
In 2021, the five Warriors helped the program claim its 10th NJCAA Region XI Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Championship in the last 15 seasons. The Warriors posted a 21-3 record and finished as runners-up in the NJCAA North Central District Championship.
The group joins the storied archives of former Warriors to move on to the next level. The five commits now make it 47 Division I signees during Indian Hills Head Coach Hank Plona's six seasons at the helm.
"I am so thrilled to see these five young men continue their academic and basketball careers at great universities and part of championship level basketball programs," Plona said. "There was as many challenges and as much adversity as ever last year and Chris, Tyrese, Tye, Levar and Curt are all very high character people who continued to stay focused on doing the best they could do every day.
"They were a huge part of our success and I will miss being around them and coaching them every day. It was an honor and privilege for me to have the opportunity to be a small part of their lives, and I can't wait to watch them on TV next year playing Division I basketball."
Tyem Freeman, the lone freshman to earn NJCAA Division I All-America honors for the 2021 season, led the Warriors with 18.1 points per game during his only year in Ottumwa. Freeman reached double-figures in 21 of 24 games, a feat that included 10 20-plus point performances. The Springfield, Missouri native also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Freeman was tabbed as the 2021 NJCAA Region XI Division I Player of the Year for his efforts.
"We're excited to bring Tyem into the UCF Family," UCF head coach Johhny Dawkins said. "He's a versatile player and a terrific athlete. He can make a difference at both ends of the floor and can make plays for himself and others. Tyem is going to be a great asset to our program.
"My time at Indian Hills was special," Freeman added. "I came in with the mentality of getting better and that's exactly what I did. I think me watching Tyon's (Grant-Foster) sophomore year team make it as far as they did really prepared me for the expectation coach Hank was going to have. Being a student-athlete at Indian Hills was really memorable because of the guys and the coaches and the great community of Ottumwa. The fans there really made it feel like a home."
Curtis Jones started all 24 games during his freshman season for the Warriors and ranked fourth on the squad with 12.1 points per game. Jones served as the primary ball distributor after leading the team with 5.5 assists per game. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native was named to the NJCAA Region XI second team.
"Curtis brings great size for a point guard and very high IQ for the game to our program," said Buffalo head coach Jim Whitesell. "He comes from a great junior college in Indian Hills, which has developed players like Dontay Caruthers and Justin Moss, and his high school in Minnesota was one of the top programs in the state so he knows how to win. Curtis is a great student academically and we can't wait for him to join us on campus."
"My time at Indian Hills was really good and got me to do what I came there for," Jones added. "Coming in, I didn't really know what to expect. The team got close really fast and it was always fun hanging with the team. Coach Hank really helped me as well and through the ups and downs, I know he loved each and every one of his players. The season didn't end the way we wanted, but a lot of us were still able to reach our goal of playing Division I basketball, especially where it was harder to go Division I because of the transfer portal."
Tyrese Nickelson was a part of two consecutive NJCAA Region XI Championships after helping the Warriors win 51 games during his tenure at Indian Hills. The NJCAA Region XI Honorable Mention selection reached double-figures 13 times as a sophomore, including a career-best 30-point effort at Southeastern. Nickelson connected on 88-100 free throws on the year to lead all Division I Iowa Community College Athletic Association (ICCAC) players.
"Tyrese is a multi-dimensional player who has competed and performed at the highest level in junior college basketball," said Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Head Coach Steve Lutz. "He comes from a great family and is one of the most competitive people that I have been around in my coaching career. We are excited to welcome him to the Islander Family."
"My time at Indian Hills meant a lot to me and certainly made me a better person on and off the court," Nickelson added. "I cherished every moment I had there and will remember everyone I have met there for the rest of my life. Indian Hills made me feel like I was at home the first day I stepped on campus which is why I never gave up and gave them my all. I wouldn't say it was easy but I will say it was worth it."
Chris Payton helped guide the Warriors to a 51-6 record during his two-year campaign in Ottumwa. Regarded as one of the top junior college players in the nation, Payton's play as a sophomore attracted the interest of top Division I programs. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Payton earned NJCAA Region XI First-Team honors after averaging a double-double on the year with 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Payton closed out the season with eight consecutive double-doubles.
"Chris is a terrific athlete who has used his time at the junior college level to develop into a high major prospect," said Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel. "We are excited about the competitiveness, toughness, and ability to play above the rim we have seen from his play and believe he will fit in well with the team we are building. Chris has the ability to play multiple positions on the floor and impact the game in a variety of ways.
"Going to Indian Hills, I had no idea what to expect from college athletics or anything," Payton added. "My time there gave me a great idea of what it takes to succeed at the next level."
Levar Williams started 23 of 24 contests during the 2021 season for Indian Hills. Williams scored in double-figures 10 times on the year and averaged 8.0 points per contest. A threat from beyond the arc, Williams connected on 1.8 three-point shots per game, including a career-high six against Ellsworth.
"While I was at Indian Hills, I always thought to myself, 'you get out what you put in', stated Williams. "Meaning that when you put the work in, the results you want will come. I'm a strong believer in God and God does right by his children."