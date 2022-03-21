IHCC cheer wins national championship

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Indian Hills competitive cheer squad brought home a national title on Saturday. The team captured the Small College Co-Ed Intermediate National Championship at the Cheer Ltd. Nationals at CANAM.
Competing at the event for the second consecutive year, the Warriors put together a zero-deduction routine to take the top honors in their respective division.
"Our goals were to hit a zero deductions routine and perform our best routine run through on the National Mat and we accomplished both," stated IHCC head coach Cyndi Mellin. "Nine days prior to the competition, they announced colleges would compete on a flat mat. I told the team this gives us an advantage because we perform pyramids on a flat mat at our basketball games.
Isabelle Mellin, Nicholas Millbrooks, Lucy Brookhart and Vanessa Schmeizer were all able to hit their tumbling. Several Ottumwa graduates were part of the championship performance for the Warriors including Mellin, Mekayla Simmons, Evan Budde, Christian Lopez, Klaire Hatfield and Sydney Schlarbaum.
Nicholas, Nick (Gerard), Christian and Klaire gave Isabelle the height she needed for her back tuck X out basket," Mellin said. "Isabelle and Sydney did a fantastic job with their synchronization during the stunt sequence."
Brookhart, Schmeizer and Gerard were credited by Mellin for the perfect execution of jumps and tumbling during their championship-winning routine. Emily Fausel helped clinch the title by taking her place at the top of IHCC's final pyramid.
"Emily popped up on that pyramid and gave all the sass we needed to really grab the attention of the judges," Mellin said. "Mekayla, Isabelle, Katie Donaldson, Nick, Klaire, Sydney, Christian and Evan are all other sport athletes that are cheering for the first time in college.
"We were the smallest team in our division but they didn't let that stop them."