OTTUMWA – Indian Hills men's soccer head coach Kevin Nuss has been selected to lead the Ocean City Nor'easters USL League Two (USL2) spring-summer squad as the head coach for the 2022 season. Nuss will coach the team before returning to lead the Indian Hills program for the fall 2022 season.
"I have a big job at Indian Hills, but there is no doubt in my mind that my efforts in Ocean City will push the program forward," stated Nuss.
Nuss has prior experience with the Nor'easters' program, having previously led the team as an assistant coach in 2011 before being named associate head coach in January 2014. In Nuss' seven years with the club, the native of Logan Township, New Jersey native helped capture two division titles and reached the national final four twice.
"We are very happy to have Kevin back as the head coach for our 25th season," said Nor'easters president Giancarlo Granese Sr. "Kevin is absolutely the right fit. We are thrilled to have him leading us in 2022 and we will provide the coaching staff with all the tools available to have a winning season."
Nuss accepted the Indian Hills head coaching job in July 2021. Prior to Indian Hills, Nuss guided Camden County College, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DIII program where the Cougars won 45 games in his three seasons and reached the national title game in 2020.
The 2022 season will mark the Nor'easters' 25th season as a franchise, including the last 19 in the USL League Two. The club's season begins in May and will play its home matches at Carey Stadium in Ocean City, New Jersey.