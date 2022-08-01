OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's and women's cross-country programs have announced its schedules for the upcoming 2022 fall campaign. Action gets underway Friday, Sept. 2 for both squads.
Both teams are coming off historic seasons where the women placed 15th overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI National Championship, the best finish in school history while the men's 12th place finish was the program's second-best finish all-time.
"The Indian Hills cross country program will have several new faces this fall," stated head coach Brent Ewing. "We look for Morgan Klaus and Lizeth Flores to be great leaders for the women. On the men's side, I expect Brady Millikin to step up and fill the shoes of our talented sophomore class from 2021."
The 2022 season opens up at the Dutch Cross Country Invitational on Friday, Sept. 2 in Pella. The men's side placed second overall at last year's meet while the women placed third overall.
The 48th running of the historic Les Duke Invitational, hosted by Grinnell College is set for Saturday, Sept. 10. The men placed fourth overall at last year's running while the women placed seventh overall.
Both squads will travel to Ankeny to compete at the Grand View Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 followed by the Seminole Valley Stampede, hosted by Mount Mercy College on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The team's annual home meet, the Indian Hills Invitational, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Cedar Creek Golf Course.
Postseason action gets underway with the NJCAA Region XI Championship on Friday, Oct. 28 followed by the NJCAA National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, FL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.