OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Community College men's and women's cross-country programs have announced the 2021 schedule.
Under head coach Brent Ewing, the Warriors will open up their campaign on Sept. 3.
"Our women are set up to have one of the best year's in program history," Ewing stated. "Our men are coming off of their best national finish ever, placing seventh in 2020."
The women's team sent a trio of runners to the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship after an impressive third-place finish at the 2020 NJCAA Region XI Championship. The Warrior men will head into 2021 after a stellar campaign last season that saw its best season in program history.
Both programs will compete in five meets in 2021 to prepare for the NJCAA Region XI and National Championships. The first taste of action for the Warriors comes on Sept. 3 at the Dutch Cross Country Invitational hosted by Central College in Pella.
On Sept. 11, the Warriors travel to Grinnell College to compete in the Les Duke Invitational before heading off to the Grand View Invitational on Sept. 25 in Ankeny. The Warriors venture off to Mason City on Oct. 8 for the Trent Smith Invitational, hosted by North Iowa Area Community College.
The final tune-up before postseason competition will be held Oct. 15 on the Warriors' home course at Wildwood Park in Ottumwa.
"For the third year in a row, we will host a home meet," Ewing added. "This will be the second -annual Indian Hills Invitational. Mid-October tends to be ideal in terms of cross country conditions and our course has proven to produce quick times. This year's meet will feature 10 teams, our largest meet yet."
The NJCAA Region XI Championship will be held Oct. 29 in Waterloo, hosted by Hawkeye Community College. The 2021 NJCAA National Championship is set for Nov. 13 at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Va.