OTTUMWA – Seven Indian Hills Athletic programs were named National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic Teams of the Year, announced by the national office. The seven programs tie a department record for most teams in a single academic year.
NJCAA programs are recognized as Academic Teams of the Year for maintaining a team GPA of 3.0 or better for the academic year. The Warrior softball program earned a department-best 3.55 cumulative GPA on the year for the second consecutive season. The baseball team posted a 3.43 GPA followed by the men's and women's soccer team's who each posted a 3.34 GPA. The volleyball team posted a 3.22 GPA, its best mark over the last seven years. The men's basketball team posted a 3.01 GPA followed by the men's golf team with a 3.0 GPA.
The 2023 season marks the 24th consecutive year the Indian Hills Softball team has earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors. 13 individuals were named to the NJCAA All-Academic team for maintaining a 3.6 GPA or better throughout the year.
The baseball squad was recognized as a NJCAA Academic Team of the Year for the 16th consecutive season, led by four NJCAA All-Academic First-Team selections, including two-time NJCAA All-Academic First-Team honoree Daniel Figueroa.
Seven individuals earned NJCAA All-Academic honors for the women's soccer squad as the Warriors were named an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year for the fifth consecutive year.
The men's soccer team was named an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year for the first time in four seasons after collecting six individual NJCAA All-Academic selections.
The volleyball team, who placed fourth in the nation this year, posted the 10th highest team GPA among all NJCAA Volleyball teams and was the highest ranked team from the state of Iowa and fourth-highest GPA among all national tournament teams.
The men's basketball team was tapped as an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year for the second consecutive year while the golf team earned its fifth NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honor over the last six years.
