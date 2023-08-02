Members of the Indian Hills softball team celebrate and hoist the NJCAA Region XI championship trophy in the air this past spring after closing a regional championship series sweep of Southeastern at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field in Ottumwa. The Warrior softball program earned a department-best 3.55 cumulative GPA on the year for the second consecutive season, becoming one of seven IHCC athletic programs to earn NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors for maintaining a team GPA of 3.0 or better for the academic year.