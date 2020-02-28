OTTUMWA — Brad Smith, the medalist at the NJCAA National Championship for Indian Hills back in 2006, returned to campus to receive his award as a member of the school's Athletic Hall-of-Fame this past week.
Smith was voted into the IHCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, but was unable to attend the induction ceremony due to his marriage taking place on the same day as the ceremony. Smith returned to the Hellyer Student Life Center with his family to receive in Hall-of-Fame crystal at halftime of IHCC's Sophomore Night men's basketball game with Northeast back on Feb. 15.
Smith came to Indian Hills from Adelaide, Australia and was a key player on two national title contenders. Smith is one of five IHCC golfers to earn medalist honors at the national tournament, winning the 2006 title with a round of 62, the lowest by any golfer in the history of the IHCC program.
Smith first-team All-American recognition in 2006. As a sophomore, Smith had three top-five finishes following a freshman season in which Smith won three tournament titles and was named a second-team All-American.
"I never would have dreamed I would end up in Iowa, much less in a small town like Ottumwa, going to school in a place like Indian Hills," Smith said. "If it had been a four-year school there's no question I would have stayed all four years. I loved the camaraderie. All the student-athletes knew each other and we were all there to pull for one another. You don't get that at every school."
After leaving IHCC, Smith went to the University of Alabama-Birmingham, earning Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honors as a junior. Smith was selected to the Southeast Region team as a senior and played competitively in a host of different tours after graduating from UAB.