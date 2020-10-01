WEST DES MOINES – Indian Hills rebounded from a rough first day that was marred with rain and wind at the Zach Johnson Invitational to post its best round of the tournament, vaulting the Warriors from fifth to third place in the team standings at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines.
In a field comprised mainly of NCAA schools, IHCC held their own despite the unusually high scores from rounds one and two on Monday.
“It was a positive ending to a tough event,” admitted head coach John Mulholland. “It’s always hard working against the weather and competing at a championship golf course. But, in the end, those are all things that will make us better in the long run.”
The Warriors were paced by a pair of sophomores as Antoine Sale and Harry Fearn both finished tied for 15th place in the individual race. Sale has led IHCC in three of four events this fall. Fearn’s third round on Tuesday was highlighted by an eagle on his first hole, the par-5 ninth.
“Harry’s eagle was a highlight for sure,” Mulholland added. “I was also excited to see Cyril Henault with an eagle on No. 15.”
Henault’s gem came in the sophomore’s first event this fall playing in the Warriors’ top five.
Mirroring the overall performance of the squad as a whole, freshman Max Hartmann bounced back from a pair of scores in the 80s on Monday to post the team’s low score for the tournament (71) on Tuesday.
“I was really happy for Max coming back after a tough day and posting a great score for us,” Mulholland added. “He nearly had a hole in one on No. 2, which was one of his best shots for sure.”
Indian Hills is back in action on Monday, October 5 as the Warriors travel to Ames to take part in the DMACC Fall Invitational.
TEAM STANDINGS
DRAKE 303 316 293 912 +60
MISSOURI STATE 308 305 304 917 +65
INDIAN HILLS 323 307 300 930 +78
IA WESTERN 313 306 312 931 +79
NEB.-OMAHA 316 311 307 934 +82
CENTRAL 328 325 314 967 +115
WARRIOR RESULTS
T15. Antoine Sale 77 75 80 232 +19
T15. Harry Fearn 83 73 76 232 +19
T20. Thomas Burou 80 79 76 235 +22
25. Max Hartmann 85 81 71 237 +24
T27. Cyril Henault 83 80 77 240 +27