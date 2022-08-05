IHCC golfer Vucic commits to Kansas

OTTUMWA – Indian Hills men’s golf All-American Frank Vucic has committed to Kansas University to continue his academic and athletic career.
In his lone season as a Warrior, Vucic placed fourth in the nation at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Golf National Championship. Vucic, one of the top-ranked golfers in the nation as a freshman, shot a four-under 284 at nationals to become the first freshman NJCAA All-American for the Warriors since 2019.
“We are so excited for the opportunity Frank will have at Kansas,” stated IHCC head men's golf coach Michael Wetrich. “Frank has been a wonderful member of the Warrior golf team and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, Vucic earned three Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week honors after earning five top-two finishes on the year, including a second-place finish at the NJCAA Central District Championship.
Academically, Vucic was named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third-Team for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.6-3.79 throughout the year. Vucic was also twice named to the ICCAC All-Academic Team, including a first-team selection in the spring semester.
“To fly all the way from Australia to Indian Hills was by far the best decision I have made for my golf,” Vucic stated. “It presented me with the facilities and environment to bring my game to the next level. The competitiveness within the team truly pushed me everyday to get out there and practice and I was lucky enough to be part of an awesome squad.”
Vucic helped lead the Warriors to a 12th-place finish at the NJCAA National Championship and a third-place showing at the NJCAA Central District Championship. Indian Hills claimed six top-three team finishes on the year, including two team titles.
“As much as I was looking forward to another year of absolutely demolishing events again with the boys, I’ve got a new calling at Kansas and that’s all thanks to Indian Hills," Vucic said. "I wish every Warrior nothing but the best, especially coach Michael and the boys. This is their year.”
Kansas is led by head coach Jamie Bermel, who led the Jayhawks to a 17th-place finish at the NCAA DI National Championship last season. The Jayhawks also placed fifth at the NCAA Regionals.
“I’m excited to add Frank to our team,” Bermel said. “I saw him play early in the spring and finally got him signed. He’s a big, strong kid with a lot of experience and three years of eligibility left. He will add immediate depth to our roster, and we’re very pleased he picked the Jayhawks.
“I think he will adjust well to Big 12 golf and his best years of golf are still in front of him.”
