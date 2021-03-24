KANSAS CITY, MO – The fourth-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team dominated the field at the Baker University Wildcat March Classic. The Warriors outdistanced the field by 33 strokes and had all six IHCC competitors finish in the top 10 of the individual leaderboard at Shoal Creek Golf Course.
Sophomore Antoine Sale earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 141-stroke total over the two-day 36-hole event. His closest competition came from teammate Cyril Henault, who was eight strokes back at 7-over par. Sale, who finished runner-up in the Warriors' spring opener three weeks back, fought his way through wet conditions to earn top billing. Sale's title was his fourth going back to the fall as the Saint Pierre, France native finished atop the leaderboard in three of the Warriors' five autumn events.
Despite finishing in first, IHCC head coach John Mulholland reported that Sale wasn't completely content with his play that included a sizzling 4-under par 67 on Monday, but was followed up with a 74 on Tuesday.
"Antoine has certainly proven himself to be a winner. He stuck the ball well and his putter proved to be a strength to his first round score," Mulholland said. "Playing like he did during the second round is exciting because if he can clean up a couple simple shots in the final two holes I'm sure he would of been a lot more satisfied with his play."
The bright spots for Mulholland's group were many, as Thomas Burou (+9) and Harry Fearn (+10) weren't far behind in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Max T. Hartmann (+12) was seventh and Blade Gadd (+14), who didn't factor in the team totals, parlayed his individual status into a tenth place finish.
"It was a great two-round score in some typical Midwest March weather," Mulholland added. "Golf isn't played inside, and having the wet weather we did is an added element of playing the sport we do."
The third-year Warrior headman was pleased with his player's execution despite the weather.
"The course played longer and tougher with the added wet conditions," Mulholland said. "But, our guys for the most part did a good job of keeping it in play."
The Warriors will take things up a notch beginning Monday as IHCC travels to Indianapolis, Indiana to take part in the Butler University Spring Invitational at Highland Golf Course on March 29-30.
"I'm really looking forward to see what they can do at our next event," Mulholland said. "It's a NCAA Division I event, and I think it's always good to test yourself up against the best competition possible."
Baker Wildcat March Classic
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Team R1 R2 Tot To Par
1. Indian Hills 296 297 593 +25
2. Metropolitan 312 314 626 +58
3. Baker 322 323 645 +77
3. Baker(B) 326 319 645 +77
5. Buena Vista 326 327 653 +85
6. Graceland 333 342 675 +107
IHCC Individual Scores
Player R1 R2 Tot To Par
1. Antoine Sale 67 74 141 -1
2. Cyril Henault 76 73 149 +7
4. Thomas Burou 75 76 151 +9
5. Harry Fearn 78 74 152 +10
7. Max Hartmann 78 76 154 +12
10. Blade Gadd 73 83 156 +14