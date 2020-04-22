OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's golf team had three players named to the NJCAA Division I PING All-American teams this week.
Harry Doig, a sophomore, earned first-team honors while freshman Harry Fearn was named a second-team selection. IHCC sophomore Jesse MacNaughtan made the honorable mention list.
Doig had the best scoring average for the Warriors during the fall season with a 71.7. Fearn was next at 73.0 and MacNaughtan averaged 73.7 for IHCC's five fall tournaments.
Doig adds first-team All-American accolades to his resume at Indian Hills after being named All-District in each of his two years with the Warriors. Doig was also named to the All-Freshman Team last year and had a round of 66 in the 2019 NJCAA Division I men's golf national tournament, where he finished in a tie for 20th place.
"Being selected as a first-team All-American is a huge honor for Harry and our program," Indian Hills head men's golf coach John Mulholland said. "Harry was fortunate to have great teammates and team leaders before him to show him what was expected and he was a great student."
Doig has signed a letter of intent to attend Cal-State Fullerton next year. Among the accomplishments this past fall for Doig includes the individual medalist title at the Warrior Challenge, a tie for first place in the Tabor College Fall Invite and a tie for third in the Flyer Intercollegiate.
"When Harry grabbed a taste of success as a freshman, he knew he could set his goals much higher for this year," Mulholland said. "From the start of the year, he was determined to achieve this goal and, as his coach, watching it unfold is just as satisfying.
"Harry does everything with a purpose and reason and is clear to his approach to the game of golf. His preparation and game management is what will set him apart as he takes his game to Cal-State Fullerton next year."
Fearn enjoyed a solid freshman season, averaging 73 strokes for his 15 rounds in the fall with five under-par rounds.
"Harry has played some fantastic golf since arriving on campus last August," Mulholland said of Fearn. "Firing under-par rounds and winning a tournament as a freshman is hugely impressive. He has received some very nice accolades as a result."
Fearn played well enough to be considered for a possible selection to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup. The native of Leek, England, was a candidate among several collegiate players around the world to take part in the competition between the United States and international teams, which was scheduled to be held at the Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland July 3-5 prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
"He is one of the straightest drivers of the golf ball I have seen for some time. That's part of the reason why he can shoot the scores he does," Mulholland said of Fearn. "He was also one of the hardest-working athletes we had this year. Harry dedicated himself in the gym and (thanks to HyVee's Oreo cheesecake, his favorite) got bigger and stronger and more flexible over the year.
"He's a very quiet, hard-working, honest player who will be the leader for next year and be able to show the way for his teammates moving forward. I'm super excited to get this guy back for the 2020-21 season."
MacNaughtan closed out his freshman campaign with rounds of 67 and 68 in the 2019 NJCAA Division I national tournament, finishing in a tie for 10th place. This past fall, MacNaughtan built on that success posting a 73.7 scoring average.
"Jesse played some outstanding golf at the end of his freshman year and that gave him the confidence to become a winner in his sophomore campaign," Mulholland said. "Winning is never easy and he stepped up and beat a good NCAA DII field on a PGA Tour-level course when he won the Flyer Intercollegiate in the fall."
MacNaughtan finished his career at IHCC placing 17th in the lone spring tournament of the season, the Grover Page Classic in Tennessee. The Warriors edged Green Bay by a single shot for second place in the 54-hole tournament trailing only the host school, UT-Martin, by 23 shots.
"I knew when things got tough Jesse would be the one to count on," Mulholland said of MacNaughtan. "He has the ability to make things happen when he needs it to. His specialty during rounds became holing out shots from distance, which is a rare quality to possess.
"Jesse is a remarkably talented golfer who has gotten the most out of himself and his game. I'm extremely proud of how he has grown on and off the course. Jesse will be a huge asset for the future of a new program at Long Island University next year."
Despite having the season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulholland feels the individual honors for the members of the 2019-20 golfers shows just how special the Indian Hills men's golf team had a chance to be this spring.
"We didn't get to see the full potential of our All-American players or have the chance to win a national title, but being selected as an All-American means you are one of the best in the country at what you do," Mulholland said. "We had three of them! That's pretty special."