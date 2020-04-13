OTTUMWA – Four golfers from Indian Hills Community College were placed on the NJCAA Division I Ping All-District team.
Sophomores Harry Doig and Jesse MacNaughtan joined freshmen teammates Harry Fearn and Cyril Henault, earning the all-district recognition for the Warriors.
The Indian Hills spring season consisted of just one meet, The Grover Page Classic, after which the NJCAA canceled the spring sports season in March as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Warriors, however, did play in six tournaments during their fall schedule.
Doig, who is headed to Cal-State Fullerton to continue his education and golf career, had the low scoring average for IHCC in the fall at 71.7 strokes per round. Doig won medalist honors at the Warrior Challenge held at The Perverse Course at Lake Rathbun with a 10-under par total of 206, and tied Fearn for first place at the Tabor College Fall Invitational.
MacNaughtan signed a letter of intent with Long Island University last December, averaging 73.7 strokes per round during the fall. MacNaughtan won a tiebreaker for the medalist honor at the Flyer Intercollegiate and also recorded a fifth-place tie during the season
With an average of 73 strokes per round in the fall, Fearn was second to Doig for IHCC in the department of individual scoring. Besides sharing first place with Doig at the Tabor Invitational, Fearn had two more top-five finishes and tied for eighth with a three-over par two-round total of 147 in IHCC's lone spring tournament.
In his first collegiate season, Henault averaged 73.7 strokes per round last fall within a pair of top-three individual finishes. Henault's highest finish came at the Warrior Challenge where the Warrior freshman charged up the leaderboard in the final round, ultimately finishing one shot shy of catching Doig finishing the three-round tournament with a nine-under par total of 207.
“It was a good finish to the round. I’m pretty happy with it,” Henault said of that tournament. “I started off the around well, but I just couldn’t get anything going until that last hole. I’m happy that so many guys, including myself, were able to play well.”