NEWTON, KAN – The Indian Hills men’s golf team placed seventh overall in the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Preview at Sand Creek Station Golf Course on Wednesday. Taimur Malik led the way for the Warriors with a 12th-place finish.
Indian Hills climbed two spots in the final round of the 54-hole event, placing seventh in the 15-team field in Kansas. After posting a 304 in the opening round, the Warriors fired a 288 in the second round before finishing the two-day event with a 299 in the third round. Indian Hills finished with a 27-over-par 891.
Malik posted a 3-over-par 219 to tie for 12th place, the best finish for the Warriors. The freshman shot a tournament-best 70 in the second round. Malik hit 34 pars while collecting nine birdies over the three rounds.
Teammate Damian Osner posted a 28th-place finish for the Warriors after shooting a7-over-par 223. Osner tallied eight birdies for the Warriors.
Freshman Edouard Cereto posted the third-most pars of any player in the field while collecting six biries. Sophomore Mitchell Revie recorded the most birdies for the Warriors with 10.
The Warriors return to action at the Lewis University Invite at the Cog Hill Golf Club in Lemont, Illinois. The two-day, three-round tournament tees off on Monday.
