CEDAR RAPIDS — After sprinting out to an 11-stroke lead after day one of the Klocke Family Classic Saturday at Hunter’s Ridge Golf Course, the Indian Hills men's golf stepped on the gas and played even better on day two. The Warriors ran away with the team title in their first outing of the fall, topping second-place Kirkwood by 22 strokes.
The Warriors lit up the leaderboard as sophomore Antoine Sale was the meet medalist, outdistancing teammates Thomas Burou and Harry Fearn by three strokes. Sale sizzled on the first 18 holes as he shot a meet-low 66 before following up with a 69 on Sunday to take top honors.
“After a bogey-free round from Antoine on Saturday, he backed it up with another quality round on Sunday," IHCC head men's golf coach John Mulholland said. “He played a lot of quality golf shots and now he and his brother (Julien, 2016-18) have won the same event for Indian Hills, which is very cool.”
Mulholland was also impressed by his runner-up individual finishers.
“Those two guys really had great performances as well," Mulholland said. "They both played fantastic and should be very happy with their play.”
The Warriors had two additional players in the top six on the individual leaderboard. Freshman Max Hartmann was one-under par for the tournament and was joined by teammate Cyril Henault in the sixth slot, although Henault was playing individually and did not factor in the Warrior’s team total.
“It was a fantastic effort from the guys over the two days,” Mulholland said. “The scores reflect the intention of this current group. All are very motivated to get the best out of their games.
“It’s great to be back competing. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to play when others aren’t as lucky. It was a great way to start our season.”
Indian Hills will be back in action on Friday as the Warriors travel to Creston to take part in the War at the Moor, hosted by Southwestern Community College. After playing in the 18-hole tournament, IHCC will host a one-day, 36-hole tournament on Monday at The Preserve Course on Rathbun Lake starting at 8:30 a.m.