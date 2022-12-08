OTTUMWA — The top-ranked team in the nation is set to host the annual Hy-Vee Classic at the Hellyer Center this weekend and a number of promotions and giveaways are lined up for fans.
During halftime of Indian Hills' matchup on Saturday, the annual Toys-4-Tots Teddy Bear toss and the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest will get underway. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals of all shapes and sizes and will be thrown onto the court and later donated to Blessings Soup Kitchen in Ottumwa.
Fans are also encouraged to wear their Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Saturday night's contest and one winner will be selected to receive the annual trophy, handcrafted by ThumbsUp Awards in Ottumwa.
