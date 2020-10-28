OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's basketball team will be holding a virtual version of "Meet the Warriors" on Thursday night.
The Warriors will introduce all players to their fans during the event, which will be streamed through Zoom starting at 5 p.m. The event is taking the place of a cancelled home scrimmage for IHCC against Moberly Area, which was called off due to issues involving COVID-19.
Players will not only introduce themselves, but also will take some time at the end if there are any questions from the fans that participating. The school will post a Zoom link through their online platforms (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) for anyone interested in jumping on.
The Warriors went 30-3 a year ago in a season that was halted abruptly by the COVID-19 pandemic just prior to last year’s NJCAA National Tournament. Indian Hills had been seeded second in the 32-team single-elimination tournament and would have opened the tournament with a second-round contest against either Coffeyville or South Plains.
Indian Hills currently has scheduled six scrimmage games in the month of November with the next two coming at John A. Logan on Saturday, Nov. 7, against the Volunteers and Mineral Area starting at Noon. The Warriors then head to East Mississippi on Nov. 8 for two more scrimmages before heading to the University of Central Oklahoma on Nov. 15 to face both Coffeyville and South Plains.
The final scrimmage for Indian Hills is scheduled to be held on Jan. 13 at Vincennes. The Warriors are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Jan. 20 in Creston at Southwestern Community College.