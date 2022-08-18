IHCC men's soccer tunes up for season opener

OTTUMWA — It was a day of mixed results for the Indian Hills men's soccer team.
In the end, the match went the way of William Penn as a late goal lifted the Statesmen to a 4-3 preseason victory over the Warriors. The real deal comes on Friday as Indian Hills hosts Johnson County to open the IHCC Classic and the 2022 regular season.
"It was clear that guys are still getting used to playing together and playing at this level," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "We know we made some silly, dumb mistakes early in the match. To keep our composure and keep ourselves in position to come back is always a good thing, but you want to avoid putting yourself in those situations."
The Warriors looked like a team that needed a preseason tune-up. Playing a competition for the first time, Indian Hills struggled early against William Penn allowing the Statesmen to fire off the first six of the match in the first 15 minutes with two shots finding the back of the net, putting the Warriors quickly behind 2-0.
Indian Hills began to create chances, ultimately leading to a goal with five minutes left in the first half by Kento Tani. The Warriors, however, were stopped twice at the net by impressive saves and twice by the goal post including a penalty shot attempt by Diego Palma that only added to the first half frustrations.
"It's clear from day one that, when we get ourselves composed and settle on the ball, that we're very good," Nuss said. "When teams press you the way William Penn pressed us, it can kind of throw you off your composure and make things challenging."
Indian Hills faced another two-goal deficit early in the second half after throw in led to a goal for William Penn with 33:34 left. Ron Becker cut the lead right back down to a single goal two minutes later cut William Penn's lead to 3-2 before Andres Arrayago tied it for the Warriors with a goal in the 71st minute.
"When we were playing well, we're looking to keep the ball and move the ball quickly," Nuss said. "That's what the preseason is all about. It's about putting yourself in situations where we can learn, build confidence and move forward."
